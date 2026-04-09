Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

APRIL 15, 2026 Santa Barbara, CA

In today’s rapidly changing economy—where technology evolves overnight, market trends shift without warning, and the rules of business are being rewritten—you can’t afford to stay still. The strategies that brought you here won’t take you where you want to go next.

It’s time to SHIFT.

The SHIFT: The CEO Advantage Tour is a transformational event designed exclusively for women business owners who are ready to cut through the chaos, simplify their path, and harness the opportunities hiding in the current marketplace.

This isn’t another conference where you leave with a notebook full of ideas you’ll never use.

This is an activation experience that will challenge how you think, inspire bold action, and give you the CEO advantage you’ve been searching for.

You’ll walk away with a clear action plan, renewed energy, and strategies you can implement immediately to scale your business with less stress and more success.

Are you ready to SHIFT?

Seats are limited in every city—secure your spot today and join a community of powerful women entrepreneurs who are ready to rise above the noise, embrace change, and lead with courage.

Reserve Your Seat for SHIFT: The CEO Advantage

2026 Women’s Success Summit – SHIFT: The CEO Advantage | eWomenNetwork