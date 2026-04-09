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Rendering of the farmhouse from the east | Credit: Courtesy

Rendering of the project from above, facing southeast | Credit: Courtesy

Rendering of the farmhouse from the south | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, April 8, 2026 – The City of Goleta’s Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) will be conducting a public hearing to review the proposed adaptive reuse and renovation of the Fairview Gardens historic farmhouse, as part of the Fairview Gardens Conditional Use Permit Project on April 20, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. The property owner, The Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens (Fairview Gardens), is requesting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to formalize historic activities and operational uses on the 12.23-acre Fairview Gardens farm located at 598 N. Fairview Avenue.

The project includes youth and adult educational programs, farm operations, staff housing, public events, and the proposed physical developments to support those uses. The project also includes rehabilitating the existing historic farmhouse. HPC’s review is limited to the historic farmhouse portion of the Project. The meeting will be held in person at Goleta City Hall Council Chambers (130 Cremona Drive) and via the Zoom platform (a link will be available in the agenda provided at least 72 hours before the meeting on the City’s website). The public may also view the meeting on Goleta Channel 19 and/or online at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings.

The proposed adaptive reuse and renovation of the Fairview Gardens historic farmhouse includes the following:

Install a new foundation. The foundation would be sheathed in wood boards matching the existing skirting in design and materials.

Repair the farmhouse’s exterior walls and roof assembly. Replacement materials including siding, and trim work, will match the originals in material, dimension, profile, and appearance.

Repair the farmhouse’s existing fenestration, including windows that have been covered over. A three-part window on the east elevation’s first floor and a double sash window on the south elevation would be replaced with multi-light French doors to improve accessibility.

Repair the west elevation’s brick fireplace. The chimney would be dismantled and rebuilt to meet current code requirements. If feasible the existing bricks would be reused as a veneer.

Modify the south elevation’s non-historic porch by installing a raised deck, steps, and new porch posts. The porch draws its inspiration from the house’s Vernacular-type architecture.

The porch would be raised to be level with the front door. The existing porch postdates the period of significance (c. 1930), and the original porch was very likely level with the entry door.

A freestanding shade structure supported by wood posts with a retractable fabric canopy is proposed. The canopy would be retracted except during public events.

The restored historic farmhouse will be a multi-purpose building, with the following program/functions/areas:

Flexible Use Café – Patron Area: 590 SF seating area that doubles for use for youth and adult educational programs. While the café will be available to the public, the primary audience for the café are people already on-site attending programs.

Teaching/Staging Kitchen: 218 SF of support space for the café and culinary educational program.

1st & 2nd Floor Office Space: 688 SF consisting of a reception area, three (3) offices, and two (2) restroom space.

2nd Floor Studio Dwelling Unit: A 337 SF studio to provide for flexible staff housing needs.

Following HPC review and the preparation of the environmental analysis for the project, the project will be considered by the Design Review Board (DRB) to make a recommendation to the Planning Commission on the design elements of the project (Preliminary Design Review). The Planning Commission will be the review authority for the various project components including the environmental analysis. Additional notice will be provided prior to the DRB and Planning Commission hearings.

Written comments regarding the adaptive reuse and renovation of the Fairview Gardens historic farmhouse may be submitted to PERmeetings@cityofgoleta.gov for HPC consideration. Please submit comments regarding the farmhouse by noon of the date of the hearing. Communication received after that time may not be reviewed by the HPC prior to the meeting. Please direct questions and/or comments regarding this project to Senior Planner Brian Hiefield at bhiefield@cityofgoleta.gov.

The project was filed by agent Heidi Jones, of Meraki Land Use Consulting, on behalf of Michael Ableman, Executive Director of the Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens, the property owner.