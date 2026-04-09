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CARPINTERIA, Calif., April 8, 2026- — Due to forecasted rain, the City of Carpinteria’s Household Goods & Hazardous Waste Day, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 11, has been canceled. Rain conditions can compromise the safe handling of hazardous materials in an outdoor setting. Given the uncertainty in the forecast, the City has taken a precautionary approach to protect staff, participants, and the environment. Canceling in advance also helps avoid unnecessary costs and disruptions for partner agencies.

To ensure safety and provide adequate notice to all involved, the event will be rescheduled for a date in late spring or early summer. Additional details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Events like Household Goods & Hazardous Waste Day play an important role in protecting the environment by ensuring that potentially harmful materials are handled properly and kept out of local landfills, waterways, and neighborhoods. In the meantime, residents now have additional time to sort, gather, and safely prepare unwanted items from garages, sheds, and storage areas for proper disposal.

For more information about the event or other year-round hazardous and bulky waste disposal options, please visit the City’s website or contact the City of Carpinteria at (805) 684-5405.

The City sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates the community’s understanding.