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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA, April 10, 2026 – For Santa Barbara High School student Ofelia Jarabo, dance is more than just a performance. It’s a celebration of culture, history, and community. When she stepped into the role of president of the Baile Folklórico Club, she was determined to keep the tradition alive on campus.

But with the need for traditional skirts and transportation funding for performances, the challenge seemed overwhelming. That’s when Jarabo discovered the Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s Student Grants program.

Thanks to the grant, the club was able to purchase traditional skirts that not only enhance performances but also deepen students’ connection to their cultural heritage. For Jarabo, the impact goes beyond just costumes.

“I think it’s really important not only for the Latino and Hispanic student body to have access, especially low to no cost access to cultural clubs. It is part of our culture, our history, and it’s especially important right now to be proud of our roots,” she explained. “It’s really important for our non-Latino student body as well to be exposed to these cultural spaces and to bridge our cultures together.”

Jarabo also views the experience as a chance to develop as a leader. “Applying truly helps students like me get a taste of what adulting is like,” she said. “It is getting me used to being involved with my community.”

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation awards Student Grants every year to help young leaders like Jarabo turn their ideas into reality. Whether through art, culture, service, or innovation, the program provides resources directly to students, empowering them to take action, build community, and leave a lasting impact at their schools.

Applications for the current round of Student Grants are now open until April 30, 2026. Students are encouraged to apply for up to $750 to help bring their projects to life on campus. For more information, visit: SantaBarbaraEducation.org.

Founded in 1985, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation supports private funding for Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving nearly 12,000 students across 21 schools.