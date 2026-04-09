Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – Thirty community-led events will receive CycleMAYnia 2026 mini-grants, with $8,000 awarded in total to support biking activities across Santa Barbara County during National Bike Month in May.

The grants, awarded by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), were selected from 54 applications.

“CycleMAYnia continues to grow because of the community,” said Aaron Bonfilio, SBCAG director of Multimodal Programs. “This year’s mini-grants support a wide range of local events—from safety and education to group rides—that make it easier and more inviting for people of all ages to get out and ride during National Bike Month.”

“This year’s applications reflect a great mix of activities—from scavenger hunts and mural rides to school events, trishaw outings, and guided tours,” said Peter Williamson, transportation planner. “Events are happening across every region of the county, giving people of all ages and abilities a chance to ride, learn, and connect with their communities.”

Highlighted mini grant recipients include the following community led activities:

Many applicants chose to participate without requesting funding, and their events are included in the full CycleMAYnia 2026 calendar, now available at CycleMAYnia.org. More details will be announced later this month.

CycleMAYnia 2026 will carry the theme “Pedal Forward.” E‑Bikery returns as the e‑bike giveaway sponsor, supporting efforts to keep riders motivated and moving forward throughout May.

Community members who participate in any announced CycleMAYnia event can earn a one-of‑-a‑-‑kind EcoStiks‑ patch, which doubles as an eco-friendly entry to win the ebike‑.

To support inclusive participation, Cycling Without Age will offer piloted trishaws at no cost for individuals with limited mobility who want to take part in a CycleMAYnia activity. Each trishaw can carry two people on a bench seat or one person in a wheelchair.

CycleMAYnia is supported by Measure A—the countywide half‑cent transportation sales tax—and local sponsors. For more information, visit CycleMAYnia.org or contact SBCAG at (805) 600‑4477 or info@sbcag.org.

HISTORY OF CYCLEMAYNIA

Founded in 2009, CycleMAYnia began as a community brainstorming effort to spark a stronger bike culture in Santa Barbara County. Inspired by events and programs in communities outside of Santa Barbara County, SBCAG engaged community organizations and the cycling community as partners to build and co-manage a dynamic calendar of activities celebrating National Bike Month each May. Since then, CycleMAYnia has expanded access to cycling, reaching new riders and more diverse communities countywide, and connecting people to the joy and benefits of biking.