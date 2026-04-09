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OJAI, Calif. – April 24, 2026 — One of California’s most beloved wine events returns this summer as the 38th annual Ojai Wine Festival comes back to Lake Casitas on Saturday, June 20, 2026, featuring an exceptional lineup of wineries, breweries, and craft beverage producers.

Featured wineries this year include Ojai Mountain, offering exceptional estate-grown organic wines crafted by a world-class winemaking team, and Rincon Mountain Winery, a husband-and- wife team serving local wines with outstanding quality. Stiekema Wines will also be pouring, where Mike Stiekema creates highly acclaimed GSM blend wines with a hyper focus on elegance.

Additional participants include Ojai’s Majestic Oak Vineyard, whose passion for exceptional wine and community is at the heart of everything they do, Navarro Vineyards, which has sustainably grown grapes and bottled award-winning wines in Anderson Valley since 1974, and Hoyt Family Vineyards producing award winning estate grown wines in the heart of Paso Robles and the Malibu Coast.

“We are absolutely thrilled about the caliber of wineries joining us this year,” said Angela May, Executive Director of the Ojai Wine Festival Committee. “This year’s lineup brings together an incredible mix of established favorites and rising star producers, making it one of our most dynamic festivals to date.”

With more than 40 wineries and over 20 craft breweries, ciders, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverage producers participating, guests can enjoy unlimited tastings in a scenic lakeside setting. The festival also features live music, free rides on the Rotary boat, a curated artisan marketplace, and a wide selection of food vendors and gourmet food trucks.In addition to the tastings and entertainment, the festival will feature a silent auction with prizes such as winery tours, private tasting parties, fine wines, gift baskets, and artisan items.

The Ojai Wine Festival continues to deliver more than just exceptional wine. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Ojai West Foundation, Inc., the event supports charitable initiatives both locally and globally. In the past year, the Foundation awarded more than $60,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout the Ojai Valley, supporting environmental efforts, youth education programs, and community services. Including scholarships and additional contributions, total giving exceeded $75,000

About the Rotary Club of Ojai West Foundation, Inc.: The Rotary Club of Ojai West Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the community of Ojai through charitable projects and initiatives. With a focus on philanthropy, education, healthcare, and community development, we strive to make a positive impact both locally and globally. Some key grants include the Rotary Reefs Project, Secure Beginnings, Ojai Valley Youth Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Ventura- Oak View, and Ojai Valley Land Conservancy. Annual projects include the science based Rotary Floating Classroom, 3rd Grade Dictionary project, Free Family Summer Concerts at Libbey Park, Rotary Community Park, and Service Above Self Scholarships.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 20th, 2026

Time: 12pm to 4pm

Location: Lake Casitas Recreation Area, 11093 Santa Ana Rd, Ventura, CA 93001

The Ojai Wine Festival combines fine wine and good company with a chance to support meaningful change in the community and beyond. Tickets and additional event information are available at http://www.ojaiwinefestival.com.