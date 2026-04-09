Warkentin Stadium was teeming with competition for the All-City tri-meet between Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, and Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

The Royals emerged victorious in the varsity boys’ team standings, defeating Santa Barbara 88-39 and Dos Pueblos 88-38. Dos Pueblos outscored Santa Barbara 67-59.

On the girls’ side, San Marcos narrowly edged Dos Pueblos 65-62 and also came out on top against Santa Barbara 86-41. Dos Pueblos defeated Santa Barbara 68-55.

Logan Patterson Deakyne led the way for San Marcos with first-place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles (15.86), 300-meter hurdles (39.32), and the open 400 meters, where he posted a lifetime-best time of 49.76. He was also a member of the Royals’ first-place 4×400 relay team, alongside Alex Perez, Eddie Silva, and Dalton Shupe, which crossed the finish line in 3:29.09.

“With basketball season, I did some track in between, which kind of helped,” Patterson said. “Towards the end of the season, I’m hoping to continually get better and not just peak right now.”

T.J. Deakyne was dominant in the jumps, capturing the long jump, triple jump, and high jump with marks of 21’8″, 43’3″, and 6’2″, respectively.

“T.J. has toed the line in the jumps for the last four years. Without him and his brother (Logan), we would really be out of luck,” said San Marcos coach Marily Hantgin. “He is jumping at Arcadia this weekend.”

Elina Stump glides through the air to win the long jump. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

On the girls’ side, Sofi Hernandez won both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races, while Elsie Tuttle took first in the 400 meters.

“We are pretty deep in that area coming off of cross country,” Hantgin said of the San Marcos distance crew. “Elsie is normally our best mile runner, but we put her in the 400 meters to try and score some points.”

For Santa Barbara High, Elina Stump stood out with victories in the triple jump, long jump, and 200 meters, along with a second-place finish in the 400. Malachi Johnston led in the throws, winning the shot put with a mark of 51’10” and finishing second in the discus. Several Dons athletes recorded personal bests and event wins.

Cal Poly football commit Malachi Johnston took first place in the shot put. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Sophomore Kik Van Engelen won the 800 meters with a personal-record time of 2:06.25 in his second race back this season, earning his first varsity win.

“It’s kind of a tricky point in the year because for the kids who are going to be running at Arcadia and Mt. SAC, you don’t want to stretch them too thin at the dual meets,” said Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices. “At the same time, you need points from them. You have to move kids around and keep them sharp for the end of the season, but not run them into the ground here midseason.”

Ty Perkins of Dos Pueblos won the boys’ discus with a mark of 138’6″. The Chargers also dominated the sprints on the boys’ side, as Kellan Cotter won both the 100-meter and 200-meter races with times of 11.15 and 22.26, respectively.

On the girls’ side, the Chargers went 1-2-3 in the 100-meter dash, with Hazel Burgess taking first place in 12.91, followed by Ruby Streatfeild in second and Tabitha Weller in third.