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SANTA BARBARA, CA— The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History invites the community to raise a glass to the flavors, landscapes, and people that make the region extraordinary at the 38th annual Santa Barbara Wine Festival?. Set against the Museum’s iconic oak woodland campus, the festival brings together many of the region’s most celebrated wineries, restaurants, and culinary artisans for an afternoon of tasting, discovery, and connection on June 27, from 2-5pm. While many more winemakers and chefs are yet to be added, we are delighted to announce the first phase of showcased vendors with over 75 vendors already confirmed. By the time the festival comes around, this number will be closer to 90.

Guests will enjoy wines from across Santa Barbara County, including the Sta. Rita Hills and beyond, poured by an exceptional lineup of producers such as Au Bon Climat, Foxen Vineyard and Winery, Fess Parker Winery and Vineyard, Tablas Creek, Zaca Mesa Winery, Lyons Vineyards, Presqu’ile Winery, Beckman Vineyards, Hitching Post II Restaurant and Winery, Brander Vineyard, Melville Winery, Whitcraft Winery, Longoria Wines, Margerum Wine Company x Barden, Grassini Family Vineyards, Rideau, Peake Ranch Winery, Lumen Wines, and Riverbench Vineyard and Winery. The full list of confirmed wine makers can be found below.

Complementing the wines is a vibrant culinary program that reflects Santa Barbara’s farm focused, seasonal ethos. Guests can sample bites from beloved local restaurants and producers including The Lark, Loquita, Ospi, Convivo Restaurant, Finch and Fork, Costa Restaurant, Paloma, Blackbird, Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar, Secret Bao, Lucky Penny, Il Fustino, Helena Avenue Bakery, Bob’s Well Bread Bakery, Cuso’s Creamery, Jessica Foster Confections, Pacific Pickle Works, Solera & Co., Rondeno Culinary Designs, and Figure Ate Foods in partnership with White Buffalo Land Trust. Thoughtfully crafted offerings from Solera & Co., Events by Rincon, and Mendocino Farms will round out the experience.

Alternative beverages will be available for non-wine drinkers. Beer, coffee, and non-alcoholic options round out the tasting experience, with participation from Draughtsman Ale Works, Ysidro, and Beacon Coffee.

Community partners like Farmers & Merchants Bank help make the event possible, reinforcing the collaborative spirit that defines the festival. Additional sponsors include Frank Schipper Construction Company, Town and Country Event Rentals, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Knight Real Estate Group, HUB International, and many others. To learn more about partnership opportunities, prospective partners can contact Philanthropy Officer Becca Summers at bsummers@sbnature2.org.

More than a tasting event, the Santa Barbara Wine Festival supports the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and its mission to inspire a thirst for discovery and a passion for the natural world. One hundred percent of the net proceeds benefit the Museum’s education programs, transforming community enjoyment into meaningful educational impact.

With gentle live music, relaxed outdoor settings, and opportunities to meet winemakers, chefs, and artisans face to face, the Santa Barbara Wine Festival offers an experience that is both celebratory and deeply rooted in place. It is a chance to savor the bounty of Santa Barbara County while supporting an institution that has served the community for generations.

For tickets and event details, visit sbnature.org/winefestival

Confirmed Early Line Up:

Wine:

Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance

Allan Hancock College of Viticulture and Enology

Andrew Murray Vineyards

Au Bon Climat

Carr Winery

CrossHatch Winery

Cutruzzola Vineyards

Donnachadh Family Wines

Dusty Nabor Wine

Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard

Fiddlehead Cellars Folded Hills – Winery Ranch Farmstead

Foxen Vineyard & Winery

Grassini Family Vineyards

Kaena Wine Company

Lavender Oak Winer

Longoria Wines

Loudbud Wines

Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards

Lumen Wines

Margerum Wine Company x Barden

Melville Winery

Peake Ranch Winery

Rideau

Riverbench Vineyard & Winery

SAMsARA Wine Co

Sandhi Wines

Santa Barbara Winery

Silver Wines LLC

Tablas Creek

Toussaint Cellars

Trippers and Askers

Ultima Tulie

Zaca Mesa Winery

Hitching Post II Restaurant & Winery

Caella Wines

Renegade Wines

Tatomer Wines

Flying Goat Cellars

Temperance Cellars

Liquid Farm

Brander Vineyard

Fennell Family Wine Company

Presqu’ile Winery

Beckman Vineyards

Mizel Estate

Whitcraft Winery

Lieu Dit Winery

Sapien Wines

Miller Family Wines (Bien Nacido & J. Wilkes)

The Berry Man

Food :

Blackbird

Bob’s Well Bread Bakery

Convivo Restaurant

Cuso’s Creamery

Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar

Events by Rincon

Helena Avenue Bakery

Il Fustino

Jessica Foster Confections

Loquita

Ospi

Pacific Pickle Works

Paloma

The Lark

Finch and Fork

Secret Bao

Solera & Co.

Figure Ate Foods (White Buffalo Land Trust)

Costa Restaurant

Rondeno Culinary Designs

Lucky Penny

Other Beverage:



Draughtsman Ale Works

Ysidro

Beacon Coffee

Ready Refresh

About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Powered by Science. Inspired by Nature. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History connects people to nature for the betterment of both, drawing on collections that preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the Central Coast and beyond. Founded in 1916, the Museum is a private nonprofit supported in part by philanthropy, membership, and visitors. Members visit free. For more information, visit sbnature.org.