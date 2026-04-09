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SANTA BARBARA, CA— The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History invites the community to raise a glass to the flavors, landscapes, and people that make the region extraordinary at the 38th annual Santa Barbara Wine Festival?. Set against the Museum’s iconic oak woodland campus, the festival brings together many of the region’s most celebrated wineries, restaurants, and culinary artisans for an afternoon of tasting, discovery, and connection on June 27, from 2-5pm. While many more winemakers and chefs are yet to be added, we are delighted to announce the first phase of showcased vendors with over 75 vendors already confirmed. By the time the festival comes around, this number will be closer to 90.
Guests will enjoy wines from across Santa Barbara County, including the Sta. Rita Hills and beyond, poured by an exceptional lineup of producers such as Au Bon Climat, Foxen Vineyard and Winery, Fess Parker Winery and Vineyard, Tablas Creek, Zaca Mesa Winery, Lyons Vineyards, Presqu’ile Winery, Beckman Vineyards, Hitching Post II Restaurant and Winery, Brander Vineyard, Melville Winery, Whitcraft Winery, Longoria Wines, Margerum Wine Company x Barden, Grassini Family Vineyards, Rideau, Peake Ranch Winery, Lumen Wines, and Riverbench Vineyard and Winery. The full list of confirmed wine makers can be found below.
Complementing the wines is a vibrant culinary program that reflects Santa Barbara’s farm focused, seasonal ethos. Guests can sample bites from beloved local restaurants and producers including The Lark, Loquita, Ospi, Convivo Restaurant, Finch and Fork, Costa Restaurant, Paloma, Blackbird, Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar, Secret Bao, Lucky Penny, Il Fustino, Helena Avenue Bakery, Bob’s Well Bread Bakery, Cuso’s Creamery, Jessica Foster Confections, Pacific Pickle Works, Solera & Co., Rondeno Culinary Designs, and Figure Ate Foods in partnership with White Buffalo Land Trust. Thoughtfully crafted offerings from Solera & Co., Events by Rincon, and Mendocino Farms will round out the experience.
Alternative beverages will be available for non-wine drinkers. Beer, coffee, and non-alcoholic options round out the tasting experience, with participation from Draughtsman Ale Works, Ysidro, and Beacon Coffee.
Community partners like Farmers & Merchants Bank help make the event possible, reinforcing the collaborative spirit that defines the festival. Additional sponsors include Frank Schipper Construction Company, Town and Country Event Rentals, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Knight Real Estate Group, HUB International, and many others. To learn more about partnership opportunities, prospective partners can contact Philanthropy Officer Becca Summers at bsummers@sbnature2.org.
More than a tasting event, the Santa Barbara Wine Festival supports the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and its mission to inspire a thirst for discovery and a passion for the natural world. One hundred percent of the net proceeds benefit the Museum’s education programs, transforming community enjoyment into meaningful educational impact.
With gentle live music, relaxed outdoor settings, and opportunities to meet winemakers, chefs, and artisans face to face, the Santa Barbara Wine Festival offers an experience that is both celebratory and deeply rooted in place. It is a chance to savor the bounty of Santa Barbara County while supporting an institution that has served the community for generations.
For tickets and event details, visit sbnature.org/winefestival
Confirmed Early Line Up:
Wine:
Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance
Allan Hancock College of Viticulture and Enology
Andrew Murray Vineyards
Au Bon Climat
Carr Winery
CrossHatch Winery
Cutruzzola Vineyards
Donnachadh Family Wines
Dusty Nabor Wine
Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard
Fiddlehead Cellars Folded Hills – Winery Ranch Farmstead
Foxen Vineyard & Winery
Grassini Family Vineyards
Kaena Wine Company
Lavender Oak Winer
Longoria Wines
Loudbud Wines
Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards
Lumen Wines
Margerum Wine Company x Barden
Melville Winery
Peake Ranch Winery
Rideau
Riverbench Vineyard & Winery
SAMsARA Wine Co
Sandhi Wines
Santa Barbara Winery
Silver Wines LLC
Tablas Creek
Toussaint Cellars
Trippers and Askers
Ultima Tulie
Zaca Mesa Winery
Hitching Post II Restaurant & Winery
Caella Wines
Renegade Wines
Tatomer Wines
Flying Goat Cellars
Temperance Cellars
Liquid Farm
Brander Vineyard
Fennell Family Wine Company
Presqu’ile Winery
Beckman Vineyards
Mizel Estate
Whitcraft Winery
Lieu Dit Winery
Sapien Wines
Miller Family Wines (Bien Nacido & J. Wilkes)
The Berry Man
Food :
Blackbird
Bob’s Well Bread Bakery
Convivo Restaurant
Cuso’s Creamery
Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar
Events by Rincon
Helena Avenue Bakery
Il Fustino
Jessica Foster Confections
Loquita
Ospi
Pacific Pickle Works
Paloma
The Lark
Finch and Fork
Secret Bao
Solera & Co.
Figure Ate Foods (White Buffalo Land Trust)
Costa Restaurant
Rondeno Culinary Designs
Lucky Penny
Other Beverage:
Draughtsman Ale Works
Ysidro
Beacon Coffee
Ready Refresh
About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
Powered by Science. Inspired by Nature. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History connects people to nature for the betterment of both, drawing on collections that preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the Central Coast and beyond. Founded in 1916, the Museum is a private nonprofit supported in part by philanthropy, membership, and visitors. Members visit free. For more information, visit sbnature.org.