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SANTA BARBARA, CA— The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History invites the community to raise a glass to the flavors, landscapes, and people that make the region extraordinary at the 38th annual Santa Barbara Wine Festival?. Set against the Museum’s iconic oak woodland campus, the festival brings together many of the region’s most celebrated wineries, restaurants, and culinary artisans for an afternoon of tasting, discovery, and connection on June 27, from 2-5pm. While many more winemakers and chefs are yet to be added, we are delighted to announce the first phase of showcased vendors with over 75 vendors already confirmed. By the time the festival comes around, this number will be closer to 90.

Guests will enjoy wines from across Santa Barbara County, including the Sta. Rita Hills and beyond, poured by an exceptional lineup of producers such as Au Bon Climat, Foxen Vineyard and Winery, Fess Parker Winery and Vineyard, Tablas Creek, Zaca Mesa Winery, Lyons Vineyards, Presqu’ile Winery, Beckman Vineyards, Hitching Post II Restaurant and Winery, Brander Vineyard, Melville Winery, Whitcraft Winery, Longoria Wines, Margerum Wine Company x Barden, Grassini Family Vineyards, Rideau, Peake Ranch Winery, Lumen Wines, and Riverbench Vineyard and Winery. The full list of confirmed wine makers can be found below. 

Complementing the wines is a vibrant culinary program that reflects Santa Barbara’s farm focused, seasonal ethos. Guests can sample bites from beloved local restaurants and producers including The Lark, Loquita, Ospi, Convivo Restaurant, Finch and Fork, Costa Restaurant, Paloma, Blackbird, Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar, Secret Bao, Lucky Penny, Il Fustino, Helena Avenue Bakery, Bob’s Well Bread Bakery, Cuso’s Creamery, Jessica Foster Confections, Pacific Pickle Works, Solera & Co., Rondeno Culinary Designs, and Figure Ate Foods in partnership with White Buffalo Land Trust. Thoughtfully crafted offerings from Solera & Co., Events by Rincon, and Mendocino Farms will round out the experience.

Alternative beverages will be available for non-wine drinkers. Beer, coffee, and non-alcoholic options round out the tasting experience, with participation from Draughtsman Ale Works, Ysidro, and Beacon Coffee.

Community partners like Farmers & Merchants Bank help make the event possible, reinforcing the collaborative spirit that defines the festival. Additional sponsors include Frank Schipper Construction Company, Town and Country Event Rentals, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Knight Real Estate Group, HUB International, and many others. To learn more about partnership opportunities, prospective partners can contact Philanthropy Officer Becca Summers at bsummers@sbnature2.org

More than a tasting event, the Santa Barbara Wine Festival supports the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and its mission to inspire a thirst for discovery and a passion for the natural world. One hundred percent of the net proceeds benefit the Museum’s education programs, transforming community enjoyment into meaningful educational impact.

With gentle live music, relaxed outdoor settings, and opportunities to meet winemakers, chefs, and artisans face to face, the Santa Barbara Wine Festival offers an experience that is both celebratory and deeply rooted in place. It is a chance to savor the bounty of Santa Barbara County while supporting an institution that has served the community for generations.

For tickets and event details, visit sbnature.org/winefestival

Confirmed Early Line Up:

Wine:

Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance 
Allan Hancock College of Viticulture and Enology 
Andrew Murray Vineyards 
Au Bon Climat 
Carr Winery  
CrossHatch Winery 
Cutruzzola Vineyards  
Donnachadh Family Wines   
Dusty Nabor Wine  
Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard 
Fiddlehead Cellars Folded Hills – Winery Ranch Farmstead  
Foxen Vineyard & Winery  
Grassini Family Vineyards  
Kaena Wine Company 
Lavender Oak Winer 
Longoria Wines 
Loudbud Wines          
Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards 
Lumen Wines  
Margerum Wine Company x Barden  
Melville Winery 
Peake Ranch Winery  
Rideau 
Riverbench Vineyard & Winery 
SAMsARA Wine Co  
Sandhi Wines  
Santa Barbara Winery 
Silver Wines LLC  
Tablas Creek 
Toussaint Cellars  
Trippers and Askers  
Ultima Tulie  
Zaca Mesa Winery  
Hitching Post II Restaurant & Winery  
Caella Wines  
Renegade Wines  
Tatomer Wines 
Flying Goat Cellars  
Temperance Cellars  
Liquid Farm  
Brander Vineyard  
Fennell Family Wine Company  
Presqu’ile Winery  
Beckman Vineyards  
Mizel Estate  
Whitcraft Winery  
Lieu Dit Winery 
Sapien Wines   
Miller Family Wines (Bien Nacido & J. Wilkes)  
The Berry Man 

Food :

Blackbird  
Bob’s Well Bread Bakery 
Convivo Restaurant  
Cuso’s Creamery  
Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar  
Events by Rincon  
Helena Avenue Bakery  
Il Fustino  
Jessica Foster Confections  
Loquita 
Ospi 
Pacific Pickle Works 
Paloma 
The Lark  
Finch and Fork  
Secret Bao 
Solera & Co.  
Figure Ate Foods (White Buffalo Land Trust)  
Costa Restaurant 
Rondeno Culinary Designs 
Lucky Penny 

Other Beverage: 
 
Draughtsman Ale Works 
Ysidro 
Beacon Coffee 
Ready Refresh

About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Powered by Science. Inspired by Nature. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History connects people to nature for the betterment of both, drawing on collections that preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the Central Coast and beyond. Founded in 1916, the Museum is a private nonprofit supported in part by philanthropy, membership, and visitors. Members visit free. For more information, visit sbnature.org.

Thu Apr 09, 2026 | 19:26pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/04/09/santa-barbara-wine-festival-returns-celebrating-the-regions-remarkable-bounty/

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