Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 8, 2026 – The City of Goleta Public Works Department is continuing its Street Talk community engagement initiative with an upcoming Open House designed to bring community members together with staff to discuss transportation and Public Works services.

Following the launch of Street Talk last month—which invited the community to participate in a survey and share feedback—these next events provide an opportunity for more in-depth conversation and connection.

Community members are invited to attend one of the following:

Community Open House (in-person)

Wednesday, April 22nd, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue)

Virtual Open House

Thursday, April 23rd, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

RSVP and receive a direct link at: http://www.cityofgoleta.org/pw

At the open house, attendees will explore current and future Public Works projects, ask questions, and provide feedback that will help shape transportation improvements throughout Goleta. Spanish interpretation will be available at both events.

Street Talk is focused on gathering meaningful input from the community to better understand transportation needs and priorities. Feedback collected through the survey and open house events will help guide future planning and investment decisions.

Feedback from these efforts will help Public Works better understand community preferences and priorities.

Questions? Contact us at via email at pavement@cityofgoleta.gov or phone at 805-562-5504.