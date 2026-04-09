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GOLETA, CA, April 9, 2026 – There are two weeks left for community members to apply for the City’s Goleta’s newly formed Public Art Review Board (PARB) and help shape the future of public art in Goleta. If you are a Goleta resident who is passionate about art, we encourage you to apply today to serve on this important board. Your contribution as one of the first members will help make sure public art is a lasting and meaningful part of the City of Goleta.

This past fall, the City Council adopted a City public art policy. For the first time in Goleta’s history, the policy has established the City’s vision for public art in the community. The policy also creates a brand-new reviewing body, the Public Art Review Board, and guides the review and approval process for public art projects in the City. Read the full policy here.

This new five-member body shall act as an advisory body to the City Council and the staff on public art as described in the City of Goleta Public Art Policy. There are three vacancies for art advisory members needed to serve three-year terms.

To serve on the Public Art Review Board, you must meet the following requirements:



Be a resident of the City of Goleta Have training, knowledge, or experience in the arts

The Board has no regular meetings and will meet as needed to review projects. Members are compensated $75 per meeting.

Apply today to help shape the future of public art in Goleta! The application is available on the City website at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/BoardsCommissions. Applications are due by April 23, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. For more information, please email CityClerkGroup@CityofGoleta.gov.