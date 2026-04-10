Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Buellton, CA — May 23, 2026 — The Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market, known for its beautifully curated collection of vintage, antiques, and home & garden treasures, is excited to announce a new location for its highly anticipated Spring event.

The upcoming market will now be held at:

Avenue of the Flags, Buellton, California

Saturday, May 23rd | 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM | Free Admission

After years of hosting successful events in Solvang that drew thousands of visitors from across the Central Coast and beyond, Flying Miz Daisy is entering a new chapter in partnership with the City of Buellton.

“We’re incredibly excited about this move,” says founder Char Goetz. “The City of Buellton has been so welcoming and enthusiastic about our market. It’s important to us to be in a location that truly values small businesses, our vendors, and the community we’ve built together.”

Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market has become a destination event, known for its thoughtfully curated vendors offering European antiques, vintage finds, handmade goods, and inspired home décor. The market has consistently contributed to local economic activity, drawing large crowds who shop, dine, and explore surrounding businesses.

The move comes following a shift in direction from the City of Solvang regarding vendor business license fee waivers, which significantly impacts the small businesses at the heart of the market. Organizers felt it was essential to relocate to a city that aligns with their mission of supporting independent vendors and fostering a thriving small business community.

The new Buellton location offers excellent visibility and accessibility, situated just off Highway 101—making it easier than ever for visitors to attend.

“This is a fresh and exciting chapter,” Goetz adds. “We’re bringing the same beautiful market experience people love—just in a location where that experience is fully supported and encouraged.”

Attendees can expect a vibrant outdoor market featuring a wide variety of vendors, a welcoming community atmosphere, and a day filled with discovery and inspiration.

For more information, visit:

http://www.flyingmizdaisy.com