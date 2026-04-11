Santa Barbara is debating short-term rental regulation — but missing its most important element. Whatever rules the city adopts will only work if a compliance system exists to support them. Without that infrastructure, both the framework and the revenue fall short.

The city’s own Housing Element estimates that nearly 1,000 short-term rental units are operating outside its permit and compliance system — yet no centralized platform exists to track or act on that figure in real time. The city recognizes the problem but lacks the tools to address it.

Since 2023, enforcement efforts have recovered approximately $2.6 million in back taxes and penalties — meaningful progress that also illustrates the scale of what remains uncaptured. Every dollar of uncaptured TOT (Temporary Occupancy Tax) revenue is a dollar not supporting public safety, infrastructure, and the coastal amenities that make Santa Barbara worth visiting and worth living in.

A compliance platform would also benefit property owners already following the rules. Today, permitted operators compete with unlicensed listings that contribute nothing. A modern system levels that playing field and replaces fragmented manual processes with a single straightforward portal.

That platform needs to be in place before the opportunity arrives. The FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl LXI, and LA28 Olympics will drive significant visitor spillover from Los Angeles across the next three years. Without the infrastructure to manage it, the rules and the revenue both fall short.

Why not get this right now, Santa Barbara?