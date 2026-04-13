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CARPINTERIA, Calif., April 13, 2026- The City of Carpinteria invites community members to connect, learn, and share their perspectives through an upcoming Living Shoreline Project Pop-Up Event and Community Workshop, part of an ongoing effort to strengthen Carpinteria’s resilience to sea level rise, coastal flooding, and erosion.

The Living Shoreline Project is a nature-based approach that will restore portions of the historic dune system along Carpinteria City Beach, creating a resilient and natural buffer between the ocean and nearby public areas. The project is designed to reduce coastal erosion while supporting public access, recreation, and the overall ecological health of the beach.

Living Shoreline Project Pop-Up Event

Thursday, April 16th, 2026 | 3:00 – 6:00 PM

Carpinteria Farmers Market

800 Block Linden Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013

The project team is hosting pop-up events throughout the project to bring the Living Shoreline Project directly into spaces where people already gather. At this pop-up, community members will have the opportunity to learn about the project, connect with the project team, ask questions, and share quick feedback.

Living Shoreline Project Community Workshop

Saturday, April 25th, 2026 | 2:00 – 4:00 PM

Carpinteria Veterans Memorial Building

941 Walnut Avenue, Carpinteria, CA 93013

At this workshop, community members will have the opportunity to learn about the science behind living shorelines, share how they use and value Carpinteria City Beach, and speak directly with City staff and project scientists about changing shoreline conditions. Light refreshments will be provided at the workshop, and Spanish interpretation will be available. RSVPs are helpful but not required.

To RSVP for the community workshop, sign up for project updates, and learn more about the Carpinteria Living Shoreline Project, please visit: http://www.carpinterialivingshoreline.com