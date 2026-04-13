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The Goleta City Council pose with gold shovels at the San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path Groundbreaking (pictured left-to-right: Councilmember Stuart Kasdin [District 4], Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín [District 1], Mayor Paula Perotte, Councilmember James Kyriaco [District 2], and Mayor Pro Tempore [District 3]) | Credit: Courtesy

San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path groundbreaking attendees share celebratory moment | Credit: Courtesy

City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte speaks at San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path groundbreaking event held at Armitos Park and Community Garden | Credit: Courtesy

Goleta City Manager Robert Nisbet speaks at San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path groundbreaking | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, April 10, 2026 – The City of Goleta held a groundbreaking ceremony for the San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path Project yesterday, Thursday, April 9, at Armitos Park & Community Garden. More than 60 community members, staff, and regional partners attended to mark the start of construction on this important connectivity project.

The project will create a welcoming and accessible three miles of new Class I bike and pedestrian pathway, improving connectivity between neighborhoods, Old Town Goleta, and key destinations including the beach, University of California, Santa Barbara and the City of Santa Barbara.

Speakers at the event included City Manager Robert Nisbet, Mayor Paula Perotte, Councilmembers James Kyriaco (District 2) and Luz Reyes-Martín (District 1), Public Works Director Luz “Nina” Buelna, and Marjie KIRN Executive Director of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. Councilmember Luz Reyes- Martín stated, “[This project is] not just investing on a path but investing in long-term health for our city.”

Construction is now underway on the project, which will provide a safer, more direct route for walking and biking across both sides of Highway 101. During construction, lane shifts and traffic control will be in place, with daytime and nighttime work occurring in project areas. Some traffic delays are expected. The City encourages the public to follow posted signage, allow extra travel time, and use caution when traveling near construction zones.

The City of Goleta appreciates the community’s continued support as construction moves forward.

For more information about the project, visit: http://www.CityofGoleta.org/SJPath. For questions, email SJPath@CityofGoleta.gov or call/text 805-699-5392.