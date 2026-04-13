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An art exhibit and sale benefiting More Mesa Preservation Coalition, Santa Barbara Public Library’s Faulkner Gallery June 2– 29th

Reception with the artists – Wednesday, June 3rd from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.

Building on four decades of promoting preservation through art, The Oak Group is proud to announce its summer 2026 show benefiting the More Mesa Preservation Coalition whose mission is to preserve the last remaining section of More Mesa threatened by development. Several Oak Group members have painted at More Mesa for over 40 years, witnessing its beauty and importance firsthand.

Many people assume that More Mesa (300 acres of coastal bluff savannah and woodland in eastern Goleta) is already protected open space, but it isn’t. The land remains privately owned, is currently listed for sale, and continues to attract interest from real estate developers. Ongoing efforts to protect places like More Mesa face new challenges, making this exhibit and sale timely and crucial.

The art exhibit and sale featuring paintings of More Mesa will be held at the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Faulkner Gallery, located at 40 East Anapamu Street in downtown Santa Barbara, and will run from June 2nd through June 29th, with gallery hours Monday through Thursday from 10am to 7pm, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday from 12-5pm.

A reception with the artists will take place in the Faulkner Gallery on Wednesday, June 3rd, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. The show will also be viewable online from June 2nd through July 30th at http://www.OakGroup.org and http://www.moremesa.org

Participating Oak Group members include: Meredith Brooks Abbott, Whitney Brooks Abbott, Rebecca August, Marcia Burtt, Chris Chapman, Bill Dewey, Rick Drake, Michael Drury, Rick Garcia, Carrie Givens, Kevin Gleason,, Jeremy Harper, Kerri Hedden, Tom Henderson, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Larry Iwerks, Manny Lopez, Linda Mutti, Rob Robinson, Ann Sanders, Richard Schloss, Skip Smith, Thomas Van Stein, Arturo Tello, and John Wullbrandt. Guest artists include Karen Mclean McGaw, Ben O’Hara and Sharon Schock.