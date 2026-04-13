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The 2026 Saint Barbara, Julie Herrera Foley, was presented by Reina del Mar Parlor No. 126, Native Daughters of the Golden West, on Thursday, April 9, in front of the chapel of El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park. Her fellow Native Daughters and officials of Old Spanish Days were in attendance. In a tradition begun 100 years ago, in 1926, each year the parlor has selected one of its members to portray the city’s patron saint and namesake. There were no Fiestas during World War II. Reina del Mar Parlor itself was chartered 125 years ago, on April 20, 1901, and is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

A tenth-generation Californian, Julie Herrera Foley was born and raised in Santa Barbara. She is the daughter of Louis and Barbara Herrera. She graduated from Santa Barbara High School and attended Santa Barbara City College. Julie Herrera Foley is a professional medical assistant at Sansum Clinic/Sutter Health. She has been a member of Reina del Mar Parlor for fourteen years and serves as an officer. Her sister, Christine Herrera, portrayed Saint Barbara in 2016.

The 2026 Saint Barbara has been involved in all the parlor’s fund-raising activities as well as its annual Pre-Fiesta Tea. She participates in the parlor’s collections of gifts for Transition House and its historic preservation efforts at the Presidio and Casa de la Guerra. Julie’s mother, sister, and several cousins are members of Reina del Mar Parlor.

This year’s Saint Barbara is descended from Jose Francisco Ortega, the first commander of the Spanish Royal Presidio of Santa Barbara, founded in 1782. He had first arrived in Alta California with the 1769 Portola Expedition. Years later his family became the grantee of the Rancho Refugio land grant. Julie Herrera Foley’s ancestors also include the Olivera, Ruiz, Pico, and Arrellanes families, some of whom arrived in California in 1769.

Saint Barbara 2026 will ride on the parlor-sponsored St. Barbara float in El Desfile Historico , one of the few horse-drawn floats in the parade. Julie Herrera Foley will be presented at Fiesta Pequena at Mission Santa Barbara and each night at Las Noches de Ronda at the Courthouse sunken garden. She will be dressed in the saint’s traditional white gown and scarlet cape, and will wear a golden crown. She will carry the martyr’s palm frond and a golden chalice. For social events Julie will wear a white Spanish-style dress.

The Santa Barbara Channel was named for Saint Barbara during the Viscaino Expedition in late 1602. In the eighteenth century the Presidio (1782) and Mission Santa Barbara (1786) were named in her honor. She is the patroness of protection from lightning strikes and calamity, and is revered by artillerymen, mariners, and architects and engineers.

The Native Daughters of the Golden West is a statewide organization founded in 1886. It has a history of contributions to historic preservation in California, as well as veterans’ services, conservation, restoration of California missions, the N.D.G.W. Childrens Foundation charity, and several scholarships and grants.

The 125 year-old Reina del Mar Parlor is well-known for its participation in Old Spanish Days Fiesta, its dedications of plaques on historic buildings, child welfare work and civic participation.