Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — Laguna Blanca School proudly recognizes its student journalists and advisor Trish McHale for earning one of the nation’s highest honors in scholastic media: the prestigious Gold Crown Award from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA).

The Columbia Crown Awards, judged by media professionals at Columbia University, represent the highest level of achievement in student journalism. These national awards honor excellence in content, design, photography, and writing across print, digital, and hybrid publications at the middle school, high school, and collegiate levels.

Laguna Blanca’s student publication, The Fourth Estate, earned the Gold Crown Award for its 2024–2025 hybrid edition (print and website), presented in 2026. This recognition places the school among the top student media programs in the country and marks its second Gold Crown, following its 2018–2019 win.

CSPA Director Jennifer Bensko Ha praised this year’s honorees, noting, “Your staff exemplifies the type of journalism and storytelling that CSPA is proud to recognize and feature during its annual awards program.”

Under the guidance of advisor Trish McHale, Laguna Blanca’s student journalists have built a tradition of excellence, consistently producing thoughtful, visually compelling, and impactful work. Their continued success reflects both a commitment to high journalistic standards and a collaborative, student-driven editorial process.

In addition to its recent Gold Crown distinction, The Fourth Estate has earned numerous accolades over the years:

Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA)

Gold Crown: 2024–2025 (presented 2026)

Gold Crown: 2018–2019 (presented 2020)

Silver Crown: 2011–2012, 2016–2017, 2017–2018, 2019–2020

All-Columbian Honors for Visual & Essentials: 2020–2021

National Student Press Association (NSPA)

1st Place Best in Show (San Francisco): 2017–2018

Print 1st Class with Two Marks of Distinction: 2019–2020, 2020–2021, 2021–2022

Online Pacemaker Finalist: 2011–2012

These awards underscore Laguna Blanca School’s long-standing commitment to fostering student voice, critical thinking, and real-world communication skills through its journalism program.