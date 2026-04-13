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Front row from left: Robert L. Ooley, FAIA, Mel Holden, Maria Wallis, Rodney Baker; Back row from left: Clay Williams, Larry Clemens, Sabina White; Not pictured: Jordan E. Smith April 11, 2026, Santa Barbara County Courthouse

For over half a century, the Docent Council has celebrated the graduation of new members each spring. This year, six dedicated individuals have completed a comprehensive 10-week training program. Led by the esteemed former County Architect Robert L. Ooley, FAIA, and the award-winning docent Rodney Baker, these graduates have gained in-depth knowledge about the artisans, architects, construction, and history of the Courthouse.

As a National, State, and local Historic Landmark and a beloved icon of Santa Barbara, the Courthouse welcomes community members and visitors from all over the world to embark on free daily tours. The docents are excited to share their expertise and passion for the Courthouse with everyone who visits. In addition to giving tours, docents staff the lobby information booth, offer group tours, support education with student tours, and fund and manage many historic conservation projects throughout the building

Learn more about the Courthouse and what docents offer by visiting https://sbcourthouse.org/