“Metro Santa Barbara’s PREMIERE Comic and Gaming Resource! Owned and operated locally for over 35 years, Metro Entertainment has a wealth of comic books, new and old, as well as trade paperbacks, toys, posters, t-shirts, and much more! With a wide variety of games and supplies, Metro Entertainment has the best selection of games in Santa Barbara, ranging from table top role-playing to fantasy and science fiction miniature strategy to collectable trading cards”

Always a big event, Metro expects well over 1,000 fans to attend! With 5,000 comics to give away, a Huge Storewide Sale, and photo ops with cosplayers and the 501 st Legion (official Star Wars costumed fans), this Free Comic Book Day could be the biggest of all time!

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