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Always a big event, Metro expects well over 1,000 fans to attend! With 5,000 comics to give away, a Huge Storewide Sale, and photo ops with cosplayers and the 501st Legion (official Star Wars costumed fans), this Free Comic Book Day could be the biggest of all time!
Metro Entertainment hosts Saturday, May 2nd 11am-9pm!
Please Contact:
Bob Ficarra
Owner
e-mail: metrocomix@aol.com
Metro Entertainment
6 W. Anapamu
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
805-963-2168
“Metro Santa Barbara’s PREMIERE Comic and Gaming Resource! Owned and operated locally for over 35 years, Metro Entertainment has a wealth of comic books, new and old, as well as trade paperbacks, toys, posters, t-shirts, and much more! With a wide variety of games and supplies, Metro Entertainment has the best selection of games in Santa Barbara, ranging from table top role-playing to fantasy and science fiction miniature strategy to collectable trading cards”