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SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 13, 2026

Santa Barbara Public Library invites the community to celebrate National Library Week, April 19-26, with a joyful lineup of events, programs, and local partnerships that highlight the many ways libraries strengthen communities.

This year’s national theme, Find Your Library Joy!, reflects what library users experience every day, from discovering an unexpected title, connecting with neighbors, to finding a quiet place to sit and read or enjoying a library program. From the stacks to the streets, we are proud to sprinkle library joy wherever we can.

“National Library Week is a great time to highlight the many ways libraries help strengthen communities,” said Library Director Brandon Beaudette. “It’s also a chance to celebrate the dedicated library staff who make our libraries welcoming and joyful spaces.”



Highlights of National Library Week (April 19-26) include:

Support Local Businesses and Win – Visit any library location or Library on the Go and enter to win a library tote filled with amazing prizes donated by local businesses.

Visit any library location or Library on the Go and enter to win a library tote filled with amazing prizes donated by local businesses. Library Card Perks – Throughout the week, library cardholders can enjoy special offers from participating local businesses!

Throughout the week, library cardholders can enjoy special offers from participating local businesses! Special Events & Celebrations – Festivities kick off with a lively Día de los Niños / Día de los Libros celebration and continue all week with community events, Library on the Go appearances, a film screening, special Loteria night, and an Open Mic Night Celebration to close out the week!

For a full schedule of events, participating businesses, and details on how to enter prize drawings, visit National Library Week 2026 (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/NationalLibraryWeek26).