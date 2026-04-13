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GAVIOTA, CA – The Vista del Mar Union School District (VDMUSD) Board of Trustees announced today that Superintendent Dr. Bree Valla will be departing the district to assume the role of Superintendent for the Los Banos Unified School District.

During her transformative tenure at Vista del Mar, Dr. Valla has been a catalyst for unprecedented growth and academic innovation. Her leadership leaves a lasting legacy on the Gaviota Coast, characterized by fiscal stability and a visionary approach to environmental education.

Under Dr. Valla’s guidance, the district achieved several historic milestones:

Enrollment Surge: Dr. Valla oversaw a period of remarkable expansion, successfully tripling the overall student enrollment, making the district a destination for families seeking a personalized, high-quality education.

Dr. Valla oversaw a period of remarkable expansion, successfully tripling the overall student enrollment, making the district a destination for families seeking a personalized, high-quality education. Fiscal Excellence: She established a steady and transparent fiscal policy, ensuring the district’s long-term financial health and the responsible allocation of resources toward student programs.

She established a steady and transparent fiscal policy, ensuring the district’s long-term financial health and the responsible allocation of resources toward student programs. Environmental Leadership: Dr. Valla was the architect behind the transition to the Vista Institute of Environmental Studies (VIES). This initiative reimagined the district’s curriculum to focus on ecological stewardship and sustainability.

Dr. Valla was the architect behind the transition to the Vista Institute of Environmental Studies (VIES). This initiative reimagined the district’s curriculum to focus on ecological stewardship and sustainability. Community Partnerships: She cultivated deep roots within the community, building strategic partnerships with local groups to grant students unprecedented access to the region’s unique natural resources, turning the local landscape into a living laboratory.

She cultivated deep roots within the community, building strategic partnerships with local groups to grant students unprecedented access to the region’s unique natural resources, turning the local landscape into a living laboratory. Modernized Facilities: Prioritizing student well-being, Dr. Valla spearheaded significant facility enhancements, creating a safer, more modern, and more secure learning environment for all students and staff.

Dr. Valla expressed her gratitude to the community:

“Leading Vista del Mar has been the honor of a lifetime. Together, we have built a school system that doesn’t just teach from books, but from the world around us. I am confident that the ‘Vista Way’ will continue to thrive, and I look forward to bringing that same passion for student success to the Los Banos community.”