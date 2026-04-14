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The California Nature Art Museum (CalNAM) is pleased to welcome Jessica Tade as the organization’s new executive director. In this role, Tade will provide strategic leadership as she guides the museum through its next phase of growth and impact.

“We are thrilled that Jessica will be bringing her vast experience and leadership to the California Nature Art Museum as we begin the next chapter of our storied history,” said CalNAM Board President Kevin Patterson. “Her vision and creativity will continue to grow the museum’s impact, deepen our connection with the community, and inspire greater appreciation for the intersection of art and the natural world. We are confident that under her leadership, CalNAM will reach new heights and build on its legacy as a vibrant cultural and educational resource.”

Jessica Tade is a Santa Barbara County museum and nonprofit leader who for more than a decade has given her time, talent, and professional development to organizations providing access and opportunity to the community. She has served as the deputy director of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and the executive director of Casa del Herrero (a historic house museum and gardens in Montecito, California). In addition, Ms. Tade has served as the director of marketing and communications for the Santa Barbara City College Foundation as well as the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Passionate about supporting her community, Ms. Tade is always looking for ways to give back. She currently serves on the California Association of Museums Program Committee and is a board member for the Solvang School Education Foundation. She previously served as a third district commissioner for the Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission of Santa Barbara County, as a board member for both the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, and as a third district commissioner on the Santa Barbara County Human Services Commission.Ms. Tade is a three-time graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, where she received a PhD in Art History specializing in Romanesque architecture and sculpture. While at the university, she was the recipient of the Outstanding Educator Award, Art Affiliates Most Outstanding Art History Writing Award, and the Department of History of Art and Architecture Academic Excellence Award.

She has also received the Pacific Coast Business Times 40 Under 40 award.

“Art has the power to deepen our connection to the natural world,” Tade said. “I’m honored to join this extraordinary museum and to work with our community to celebrate creativity, inspire environmental stewardship, and expand access to the beauty and meaning found in nature.”

For more information about California Nature Art Museum please visit calnatureartmuseum.org.

Please contact Communications Specialist Joni Kelly at (805) 886-1869 or jonikellycomm@gmail.com to schedule an interview with Executive Director Jessica Tade or for high- resolution images.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA NATURE ART MUSEUM

For more than 25 years, the California Nature Art Museum has offered exhibitions and programs that inspire a love of nature through art and education. The museum has two galleries that feature unique and awe-inspiring perspectives on the natural world, permanent art installation Lulu Hyggelig – Thomas Dambo troll #154, and the George and Barbara Goodall Education Center, which provides engaging art activities for youth of all ages. CalNAM is open weekdays 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays) and weekends 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, please visit calnatureartmuseum.org