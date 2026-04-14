San Marcos Sweeps Dos Pueblos to Complete Perfect Channel League Beach Volleyball Season

The San Marcos girls’ beach volleyball team capped a perfect Channel League season with a 5-0 victory over rival Dos Pueblos on Monday.

The Royals finished the regular season 23-2 overall and 12-0 in league play, marking their third straight undefeated league campaign. The non-league losses came to top-ranked Mira Costa and Redondo Union.

The team also honored its 16 seniors before the match, recognizing a group that has excelled across indoor volleyball, beach competition, and academics.

In the match, San Marcos dominated across all courts. The top pair of Cora Loomer and Evyn Miller completed an undefeated league run with a straight-sets win. Reese Paskin and Alina Stapf secured victory at the No. 2 spot, while Paige Hoadley and Charlotte Hastings delivered a decisive win on court three. Lila Westmacott and Isla McClintock added another point at No. 4, and Malia Hetrick with Jordan Schmoller finished the sweep at No. 5.

Both teams now turn their focus to the Channel League Individual Pairs Tournament on Thursday at East Beach.