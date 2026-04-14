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Santa Barbara Humane is marking its 139th birthday on Friday, April 18, with a celebration focused on helping animals head home and supporting the care that makes those moments possible. For one day only, adoption fees will be waived for most available animals at both the organization’s Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses (excluding VIP animals), giving families across the county the opportunity to meet animals ready for their next chapter.

From playful puppies to laid-back adult cats, a wide range of animals will be available for adoption, each one waiting for the right match. Among them is Yuki, a 2-year-old Shiba Inu mix at the Santa Barbara campus who brings plenty of energy and enthusiasm to every interaction. Transferred from an overcrowded shelter, Yuki is still working on his basic manners and would benefit from a home that can provide consistent structure and continued training. Playful and highly active, he thrives on exercise and mental stimulation, and will do best with someone ready to include him in daily adventures, from long walks to outdoor outings.

Also available is Louie, a two-year-old tabby at the Santa Maria campus who is a little shy at first but warms up over time. Louie previously lived as a community cat and is looking for a calm home where he can feel safe and settle in at his own pace.

“This day is about creating real moments of connection,” said Dori Villalon, Chief Operating Oﬃcer at Santa Barbara Humane. “When someone walks through our doors and meets an animal they connect with, everything can change. Waiving adoption fees helps remove barriers so more of those moments can happen.”

The adoption event is part of Santa Barbara Humane’s first annual Birthday Giving Day, a community-wide effort to support care for animals both in its shelters and out in the community. While some animals will go home that day, many others will still need veterinary treatment, behavior support, and time before they are ready. At the same time, families will continue to rely on affordable veterinary services, training support, and resources to care for the pets they already have.

For 139 years, Santa Barbara Humane has served people with pets and pets without people across Santa Barbara County. Today, that work includes adoptions, affordable veterinary care, dog training, a pet food pantry, and services delivered through its mobile veterinary unit.

“Every animal who goes home represents a much larger effort behind the scenes,” Dori added. “From medical care to training to simply giving an animal the time they need to feel safe again, this work is made possible by a community that continues to show up.”

Community members can take part in the celebration by adopting, making a gift, or helping spread the word. Donations made as part of the Birthday Giving Day help provide daily care, vaccines, enrichment, and medical treatment for animals who need it most.

Santa Barbara Humane will be open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM on April 18 at both campuses: the Santa Barbara Campus, located at 5399 Overpass Road, and the Santa Maria Campus, located at 1687 W. Stowell Road.

To learn more or make a birthday gift, visit sbhumane.org/give.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for 139 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.