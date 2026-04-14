The time is now for the spring sports teams to make a push towards the postseason as league play is heating up. Santa Barbara area players and coaches provided updates on recent competition at Monday’s SBART Press Luncheon

San Marcos High athletes Matteo Burdick and Josephine Grossman earned Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week honors after standout performances.

Matteo Burdick has led San Marcos to a 22-2 overall record this season.

Burdick led the Royals boys volleyball team to a 4-0 record and their first Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions title, finishing with 25 kills in the championship match and earning tournament MVP.

Grossman powered the Royals girls lacrosse team to a 3-0 week and first place in the Channel League, scoring 15 total goals across three wins against Dos Pueblos, Thacher and Bishop O’Dowd High School.

Josephine Grossman is within reach of the San Marcos High girls’ lacrosse career goal-scoring record.

Phil Womble Award

Mateo Williams of Bishop Diego High School received the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award, which honors student-athletes who demonstrate strong character traits such as accountability, respect, honesty, reliability, and teamwork.

According to Bishop Diego Athletic Director John Muller, Williams has developed into a respected campus leader known for his consistent effort, positive attitude, and sportsmanship. Coaches and school staff praised his work ethic, integrity, and ability to set an example for teammates.

Bishop Diego head football coach Tom Crawford was unable to attend the luncheon, but Muller had some words to say on his behalf regarding Williams.

“Mateo is a pleasure to coach, not just because he is coachable, but because he holds himself to a high standard in terms of work ethic, performance and modeling of team standards,” Crawford said. “He demonstrates the desire to continually improve and quietly sets its tone for his teammates in his consistency and effort.

“Mateo is very respectful of opponents and officials, always demonstrating sportsmanship and integrity in his interactions with others. We’re proud to see him selected for this prestigious award.”

Williams maintains a 3.38 GPA while balancing challenging academic courses and hopes to continue playing football in college. He credited his family, coaches, and school staff for their support.

“I would like to thank my mom and dad for making me the man I am today,” Williams said. “I’d like to thank Coach Muller, Coach Crawford and Ms. (Karen) Regan for presenting this award to me and recognizing me for it.”