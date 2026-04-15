On April 10, 150 supporters of the nascent, rapidly expanding Rooted Santa Barbara County gathered to raise funds and celebrate its nutrition education programming that is transforming lives. The Eastside Branch of the S.B. Public Library was honored for being a key partner in Rooted’s culturally relevant, bilingual programming.

Held at the Community Arts Workshop, the Kale Disco featured a reception, plant-forward meal, program emceed by former NCIS star Duane Henry, auction led by Tina Ballue, and spirited disco dancing.

Nutritionist Beth Skidmore cofounded Rooted in 2018 and continues to lead with abundant passion, intelligence, and grace and without any compensation. The organization has attracted healthcare professionals, partner organizations, and foundations with its philosophy that healthy food is health care and our community deserves access to it.

The Mosher Foundation, the S.B. Foundation, and others have provided financial support and guidance. However, the largely volunteer-driven organization seeks significant additional funding to transition from using contract-based workers to hiring staff and to expand programs to meet the tremendous need in the community.

At the event, Education Lead Mary Galindo explained how Rooted’s programs create hands-on food experiences through cooking and taste testing and teaching about healthy food. In its Fiber Jumpstart series, for example, participants learn where to find fiber and how it supports their health. The focus is on foods that are accessible, affordable, and, most importantly, enjoyable. Other programs train providers. Galindo presented the S.B. Public Library with an award for hosting Rooted’s programs and for enthusiastically promoting them, allowing for their initial success and subsequent expansion.

Boardmember Dr. Fred Kass, an assistant clinical professor at UCLA and former director of medical oncology and director of wellness at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, where he practiced for more than 30 years, touted both the importance of Rooted’s work and its success. He related how rates of chronic disease are rising, with nearly half of adults now suffering from some chronic illness. While we now know that nutrition and lifestyle are key to prevention and survival, Kass explained, most physicians receive little training in nutrition and many families lack the guidance and support to change.

Kass lamented that too often, recommendations are made without enough attention to culture or the realities of daily life. Rooted is different. He praised Rooted’s recent partnership with Harding School for engaging, Spanish-language family programs, with groceries provided by the Foodbank of S.B. County for participants to take home.

Rooted is building a “culturally relevant, community-embedded approach to nutrition,” Kass related. It “meets families where they are, respects traditions and lived experience, and turns evidence-based guidance into practical, everyday action. This is work that goes beyond education. It builds trust. It creates connection. This work is essential.”

In an interview, Skidmore explained that Rooted’s core values of cultural relevance and sensitivity are important because “when care reflects people’s cultures, languages, and lived experiences, we see stronger trust, deeper engagement, and better outcomes.” In practice, this translates into bilingual programming, honoring cultural food traditions, focusing on practical habits that fit into people’s daily lives, and more generally, treating people with dignity and respect.

This approach has been incredibly successful, including with programs done in partnership with the S.B. Public Library. At the Eastside Branch, Rooted runs a free, annual Eat to Thrive program with English and Spanish language cohorts. The 25-30 spots for these five-week sessions fill right up and wait lists form, reflecting the strong demand.

With the Foodbank a few years ago, Rooted developed online programs that reached nearly 5,000 people through the Foodbank’s Spanish-language platforms. This year, the partnership launched online interactive programs, complete with live Q&As. Offered for free, the English and Spanish language programs are targeted at communities facing barriers to healthcare and nutrition education.

Rooted works with other nonprofits to train providers, i.e., teaching the teachers. These partnerships include Savie Health in Lompoc, S.B. Neighborhood Clinics, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

For student trainings, it has partnered with San Marcos Health Academy and CA State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) nursing program. These are no-cost opportunities, Skidmore related, that build skills and inspiration for the next generation of providers.

With a dedicated team, partner network, and supporters, Rooted has improved the health of so many residents. Check out the website for a link to testimonials from program participants. At Rooted, Skidmore shared, “we know what a difference this work can make, and are deeply committed to listening, learning, championing and building programs that truly resonate with our community.”