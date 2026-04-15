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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness invites community members, partners, and stakeholders to attend a Ribbon Cutting and Open House celebrating the opening of its newly relocated South County Child and Family Services Center at 315 W. Haley Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

The event will highlight expanded access to behavioral health services for children, youth, and families, with opportunities to tour the new facility and connect with staff.

This project was funded through a Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) grant from the California Department of Health Care Services.

Located in Santa Barbara’s Westside, the new center improves access by bringing services closer to where families live and go to school.

Services at the Haley Street location include Outpatient Child and Family Services, Transition Age Youth Services, Justice Alliance Services, Homeless Services, and Mobile Crisis.

Event Details:

What: Ribbon Cutting & Open House

Where: 315 W. Haley Street, Santa Barbara

When: May 1, 2026 from 1 P.M. – 2 P.M.

Community members, local leaders and partners are warmly invited to attend and hear brief remarks, as well as join in building tours. Limited parking is available. Parking Lot 12 offers additional parking and is an 8-minute walk. Carpooling is encouraged. Accessible parking requests can be directed to suzkirk@sbcbwell.org.

Help is available 24/7. Contact the Behavioral Wellness Crisis Response and Services Access Line at (888) 868-1649 for support or to be connected with services.

To learn more about the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, visit: http://countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness.