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SBUSD

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Santa Barbara Unified is expressing its gratitude for four principals who are departing the District.

“We appreciate the time and effort these leaders have invested in our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado. “Managing a school campus is a complex responsibility, and we thank them for their service to our students and staff during their respective tenures. As they move on to their next chapters, our focus is now on ensuring a smooth leadership transition for these four communities.”

The search for all four replacements is underway, with District leadership meeting with each campus before holding candidate interviews.Veronica Binkley – Harding University Partnership School

Veronica Binkley retires from Harding University Partnership School after 12 years. Under her leadership, Harding achieved test score growth, authorization as an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School, and strengthened its partnership with UCSB. Suzette McCormick – Santa Barbara Community Academy

Suzette McCormick is retiring after 4 years of leadership at Santa Barbara Community Academy (SBCA). As principal, McCormick championed a close-knit community culture. She is credited with fostering deep engagement with families.Brian Naughton – Monroe Elementary

Brian Naughton departed Monroe at the end of February for a new role in the Santa Barbara area. He served the Monroe Community for the last decade. His interim replacement is Kimberly Sheriff Brown, a familiar face on the Mesa who previously served as Assistant Principal at Washington Elementary.Dan Dupont – Santa Barbara Junior High

Dan Dupont has served as the Principal of Santa Barbara Junior High (SBJH) for the past 4 years. Before that, he spent 3 years as an Assistant Principal at Santa Barbara High School. During his tenure at SBJH, Dupont oversaw the addition of a Folklorico Dance program and SBJH’s 90th anniversary celebration. Replacements to Start July 1

Binkley, McCormick, and Dupont will continue to lead their campuses through the final day of the 2025-2026 school year. The District’s goal is to have all four new permanent principals in place to begin their roles on July 1, 2026, ensuring a smooth transition for the upcoming academic year.