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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (April 14, 2026) — Santa Barbara City College’s (SBCC) School of Extended Learning will host its annual “The Future Looks Bright” Job Fair on Wednesday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road.

The free, public event is designed to connect local job seekers with employers that are hiring now, with dedicated space for on-the-spot interviews and ample opportunities to network.

More than 20 employers in job sectors from healthcare and hospitality to government, education, and nonprofit sectors are expected. Complimentary headshots for job-seeking attendees (to enhance their resumes and professional profiles) will also be offered.

Expected employers in attendance include:

1Heart Caregiver Services

Brass Bear Brewing

Bright Star Care

CommUnify

Cottage Health

County of Santa Barbara Human Resources Department

County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department

Devereux

Goodwill Mission Services

Hilton Santa Barbara

Hotel Californian

Marborg Industries

Momentum Work, Inc.

NurseCore of Santa Barbara

Peabody Charter School

Santa Barbara Public Library

Santa Barbara Trapeze Co

Santa Barbara City College Human Resources Dept

Santa Barbara Zoo

Superior Court of California, Santa Barbara County

UC Santa Barbara

Valle Verde – HumanGood



Resource partners will also be on site to offer guidance on training, certification and career pathways, including:

• Eckerd Connects (in partnership with the AJCC of Santa Barbara County)

• Goodwill Mission Services

• SBCC SEL Career Skills Institute

• SBCC School of Extended Learning/GED Testing Service



For students who are not able to attend the job fair we still want to support you. SBCC is offering a free session via Zoom post job fair:

Strategic Job Search

Friday, May 15

Format: Zoom

CRN: 52348

8:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Please note, these are not required to attend the job fair.

What attendees should know:

• Bring multiple copies of your resume and be prepared for brief, on-the-spot interviews.

• Wear professional attire and plan time to visit several employer tables and resource partners.

Event details

What: “The Future Looks Bright” Job Fair

When: Wednesday, April 29, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road

Cost: Free



Learn more at:

https://www.sbcc.edu/extendedlearning/job_fair.php

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).