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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (April 14, 2026) — Santa Barbara City College’s (SBCC) School of Extended Learning will host its annual “The Future Looks Bright” Job Fair on Wednesday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road.
The free, public event is designed to connect local job seekers with employers that are hiring now, with dedicated space for on-the-spot interviews and ample opportunities to network.
More than 20 employers in job sectors from healthcare and hospitality to government, education, and nonprofit sectors are expected. Complimentary headshots for job-seeking attendees (to enhance their resumes and professional profiles) will also be offered.
Expected employers in attendance include:
- 1Heart Caregiver Services
- Brass Bear Brewing
- Bright Star Care
- CommUnify
- Cottage Health
- County of Santa Barbara Human Resources Department
- County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department
- Devereux
- Goodwill Mission Services
- Hilton Santa Barbara
- Hotel Californian
- Marborg Industries
- Momentum Work, Inc.
- NurseCore of Santa Barbara
- Peabody Charter School
- Santa Barbara Public Library
- Santa Barbara Trapeze Co
- Santa Barbara City College Human Resources Dept
- Santa Barbara Zoo
- Superior Court of California, Santa Barbara County
- UC Santa Barbara
- Valle Verde – HumanGood
Resource partners will also be on site to offer guidance on training, certification and career pathways, including:
• Eckerd Connects (in partnership with the AJCC of Santa Barbara County)
• Goodwill Mission Services
• SBCC SEL Career Skills Institute
• SBCC School of Extended Learning/GED Testing Service
For students who are not able to attend the job fair we still want to support you. SBCC is offering a free session via Zoom post job fair:
Strategic Job Search
Friday, May 15
Format: Zoom
CRN: 52348
8:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Please note, these are not required to attend the job fair.
What attendees should know:
• Bring multiple copies of your resume and be prepared for brief, on-the-spot interviews.
• Wear professional attire and plan time to visit several employer tables and resource partners.
Event details
What: “The Future Looks Bright” Job Fair
When: Wednesday, April 29, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road
Cost: Free
Learn more at:
https://www.sbcc.edu/extendedlearning/job_fair.php
About SBCC
Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).