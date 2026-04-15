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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to experience Wine & Fire On The Road, alongside a diverse lineup of poetry readings, a vintage market, hands-on workshops, film screenings, and special events taking place throughout downtown this week. The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: : conta.cc/4tLE6BX

Featured Events:

Wendy Liebman Comedy Show at Art & Soul (Saturday, April 18, 8:00 PM)

(Saturday, April 18, 8:00 PM) 24th Annual Downtown Santa Barbara LIVE Art & Wine Tour (Thursday, April 30, 5:30 PM): Tickets are now on sale for downtown’s culinary and artistic adventure featuring food, wine, live art, and more.

(Thursday, April 30, 5:30 PM): Tickets are now on sale for downtown’s culinary and artistic adventure featuring food, wine, live art, and more. Spirits in the Air: Potent Potable Poetry at The Good Lion (Wednesday, April 15, 4:30 PM)

(Wednesday, April 15, 4:30 PM) WITW Presents: Women & the Wind Film Screening at CEC’s Environmental Hub (Thursday, April 16, 7:00 PM)

(Thursday, April 16, 7:00 PM) Poetry in Parks at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park (Friday, April 17, 5:30 PM)

(Friday, April 17, 5:30 PM) Wine & Fire On The Road in Santa Barbara at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (Saturday, April 18, 2:00 PM)

(Saturday, April 18, 2:00 PM) Santa Barbara Symphony – An American in Paris at The Granada Theatre (Saturday, April 18, 7:30 PM – Sunday, April 19, 3:00 PM)

(Saturday, April 18, 7:30 PM – Sunday, April 19, 3:00 PM) Baad Sunday Vintage Market at EOS Lounge (Sunday, April 19, 12:00 PM)

(Sunday, April 19, 12:00 PM) Beanie 101 at The Knit Shop (Tuesday, April 21, 3:00 PM)

(Tuesday, April 21, 3:00 PM) “Loving Bing” Documentary Screening at the SBIFF Film Center (Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Downtown Salsa & Bachata Dancing (Every Wednesday in April): Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons in front of M. Special (634 State Street).

(Every Wednesday in April): Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons in front of M. Special (634 State Street). Assassins the Musical at the Center Stage Theater (April-10-19) : Explore the dark side of the American dream through Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning musical.

(April-10-19) Explore the dark side of the American dream through Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning musical. “A Night with Janis Joplin” at The New Vic Theatre (On Display until April 26): Catch Tony-nominee Mary Bridget Davies in this soul-stirring musical tribute to a rock legend.

(On Display until April 26): Catch Tony-nominee Mary Bridget Davies in this soul-stirring musical tribute to a rock legend. “Shapes of Surrealism” Exhibition at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery (On Display until April 26): Six contemporary artists ignite surrealism as a living, breathing field of perception.

(On Display until April 26): Six contemporary artists ignite surrealism as a living, breathing field of perception. “Jeff Bridges-Pictures” Exhibition at Tamsen Gallery (On Display until April 30): The first hometown exhibition of Academy Award-winner Jeff Bridges’ photography.

(On Display until April 30): The first hometown exhibition of Academy Award-winner Jeff Bridges’ photography. “PENTIMENTO: Layered Meanings Brought to Life” Exhibition at Art & Soul (On Display until May 3): Explore the layered narratives of identity and memory in Michael Vilkin’s solo figurative exhibition.

(On Display until May 3): Explore the layered narratives of identity and memory in Michael Vilkin’s solo figurative exhibition. “The Gift: New Additions to our Story” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until May 31): Highlighting community gifts that illuminate local history.

(On Display until May 31): Highlighting community gifts that illuminate local history. “Ludmilla Pilat Welch: Serene Santa Barbara” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until May 31): Historic plein air renderings of Santa Barbara’s iconic adobes.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4tLE6BX

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit.