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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to experience Wine & Fire On The Road, alongside a diverse lineup of poetry readings, a vintage market, hands-on workshops, film screenings, and special events taking place throughout downtown this week. The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: : conta.cc/4tLE6BX
Featured Events:
- Wendy Liebman Comedy Show at Art & Soul (Saturday, April 18, 8:00 PM)
- 24th Annual Downtown Santa Barbara LIVE Art & Wine Tour (Thursday, April 30, 5:30 PM): Tickets are now on sale for downtown’s culinary and artistic adventure featuring food, wine, live art, and more.
- Spirits in the Air: Potent Potable Poetry at The Good Lion (Wednesday, April 15, 4:30 PM)
- WITW Presents: Women & the Wind Film Screening at CEC’s Environmental Hub (Thursday, April 16, 7:00 PM)
- Poetry in Parks at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park (Friday, April 17, 5:30 PM)
- Wine & Fire On The Road in Santa Barbara at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (Saturday, April 18, 2:00 PM)
- Santa Barbara Symphony – An American in Paris at The Granada Theatre (Saturday, April 18, 7:30 PM – Sunday, April 19, 3:00 PM)
- Baad Sunday Vintage Market at EOS Lounge (Sunday, April 19, 12:00 PM)
- Beanie 101 at The Knit Shop (Tuesday, April 21, 3:00 PM)
- “Loving Bing” Documentary Screening at the SBIFF Film Center (Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 PM)
Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:
- Downtown Salsa & Bachata Dancing (Every Wednesday in April): Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons in front of M. Special (634 State Street).
- Assassins the Musical at the Center Stage Theater (April-10-19): Explore the dark side of the American dream through Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning musical.
- “A Night with Janis Joplin” at The New Vic Theatre (On Display until April 26): Catch Tony-nominee Mary Bridget Davies in this soul-stirring musical tribute to a rock legend.
- “Shapes of Surrealism” Exhibition at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery (On Display until April 26): Six contemporary artists ignite surrealism as a living, breathing field of perception.
- “Jeff Bridges-Pictures” Exhibition at Tamsen Gallery (On Display until April 30): The first hometown exhibition of Academy Award-winner Jeff Bridges’ photography.
- “PENTIMENTO: Layered Meanings Brought to Life” Exhibition at Art & Soul (On Display until May 3): Explore the layered narratives of identity and memory in Michael Vilkin’s solo figurative exhibition.
- “The Gift: New Additions to our Story” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until May 31): Highlighting community gifts that illuminate local history.
- “Ludmilla Pilat Welch: Serene Santa Barbara” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until May 31): Historic plein air renderings of Santa Barbara’s iconic adobes.
View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4tLE6BX
Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe
Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.
The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit.