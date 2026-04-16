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CARPINTERIA, Calif., April 16, 2026- The City of Carpinteria invites residents of all ages to celebrate CycleMAYnia 2026 at the Carp Family Ride, a free, family-friendly community bike ride taking place Saturday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning and ending at El Carro Park, 5300 El Carro Ln., Carpinteria.

This 5-mile group ride is designed for riders of all experience levels and will highlight Carpinteria’s “Hidden Treasures,” including local landmarks, natural spaces, and community resources. Families, seniors, and riders new to biking are especially encouraged to attend.

The event will begin with a brief welcome and bike safety check, along with tips on group riding and how to confidently navigate Carpinteria’s biking infrastructure. Participants will then embark on a casual, guided ride through town with several fun and educational stops along the way.

Planned stops include locations such as the Carpinteria State Park Visitor Center, the Carpinteria Community Garden, Tomol Interpretive Play Area, and Rori’s Artisanal Creamery. At each stop, participants will hear short presentations and take part in interactive activities highlighting local history, agriculture, nature, and small businesses.

Along the route, riders can enjoy activities such as feeding farm animals, learning about local food and agriculture, sampling a sweet treat from a local creamery, and discovering the cultural and natural history of Carpinteria.

The ride will conclude back at El Carro Park with a pizza party, refreshments, and trivia prizes.

Participation is limited to 40 riders and will be first-come, first-served to help ensure a safe and enjoyable group ride experience. While general registration is not required, senior participants who would like to ride in a Trishaw through the Cycling Without Age program must reserve a seat in advance by emailing sustainability@carpinteriaca.gov no later than May 1.

Participants are encouraged to bring helmets, water, and sunscreen, and to ensure their bicycles are in safe riding condition. The ride will prioritize bike-friendly routes and avoid higher-traffic roads.

CycleMAYnia is a countywide celebration of biking organized by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) that promotes safe riding, sustainable transportation, and community connection.

For more information about the Carp Family Ride or to reserve a Trishaw seat, please contact the City of Carpinteria at sustainability@carpinteriaca.gov or (805) 684-5405.