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SANTA BARBARA, CA — Laguna Blanca Theater proudly presents Legally Blonde The Musical, a fun, high-energy story of self-discovery, ambition, and staying true to yourself on April 24-26 in the school’s Spaulding Theatre. Follow Elle Woods, played by Amelia Noble ’26, as she takes on Harvard Law and proves that you can be both brilliant and unapologetically yourself. Full of unforgettable songs and dynamic choreography, this award-winning musical is packed with energy, humor, and heart from start to finish.



Based on the 2001 film Legally Blonde, Elle Woods pursues admission to Harvard Law School in an effort to win back her former boyfriend, Warner, played by Max Bunnin ’29. Once there, she confronts expectations about identity and capability while discovering her own strengths and academic ambition.

Directed by Dana Caldwell, Laguna Blanca Theater Instructor and Performing Arts Chair with Vocal Direction by Brianne Hwang, Choreography by Kateri Ransom, and Band Direction by Zach Wallace.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, April 24 at 7PM; Saturday, April 25 at 2PM and 7PM; and Sunday, April 26 at 2PM.

Legally Blonde The Musical is rated PG-13 andfeatures music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, with a book by Heather Hach. The show premiered on Broadway in 2007 and has since become a popular choice for school and community theater programs.

Laguna Blanca School serves students from Early Kindergarten through Grade 12 on campuses in Hope Ranch and Montecito. More information and tickets are available at http://www.lagunablanca.org/legallyblonde.