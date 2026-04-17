Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is excited to announce the expanded lineup for its signature event, the 24th Annual LIVE Art & Wine Tour, taking place on Thursday, April 30th, from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM. This year’s tour offers an extraordinary culinary and artistic adventure through the heart of downtown, featuring a number of local partners.

The Experience

The evening begins with check-in at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (136 E. De la Guerra Street). There, guests will receive a commemorative wine glass, plate, and a map highlighting the evening’s tasting locations.

The Tour (5:30 PM – 8:00 PM): Stroll through downtown as premier venues transform into pop-up galleries and tasting rooms. Participating venues include Jeff Shelton Architect Studio, Drift Ocaso, Silver Wines, Thrifty Beaches, SuperMoss, and Jessica Risko Smith Interior Design Studio . Attendees will sip world-class wines, sample signature bites from local restaurants, and experience live art in progress.

Stroll through downtown as premier venues transform into pop-up galleries and tasting rooms. Participating venues include and . Attendees will sip world-class wines, sample signature bites from local restaurants, and experience live art in progress. The Final Party (7:30 PM – 9:30 PM): The celebration continues back at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum! Enjoy a high-energy finale featuring even more local delectables, spirit tastings, a silent auction, and live music from The Groove Collective.

Sip, Savor, and Support As DSBIA’s primary fundraiser, proceeds support the revitalization of Downtown and initiatives including the Vacant Window Beautification Program, 1st Thursday Art Walk, downtown art installations, and enhanced maintenance and security.

Participating Venues: Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Jeff Shelton Architect Studio, Drift Ocaso, Silver Wines, Thrifty Beaches, SuperMoss, Jessica Risko Smith Interior Design Studio.

Artists & Activities: Jeff Shelton, Eric Saint Georges, Derek Harrison, John Baran, Kate Maddaloni, Typewriter Poetics by Simon Kiefer & Karenina Manpearl, Carey Caulfield, Danielle Renée Art, Alexander Cobos – Soul Sucker Ceramics, Randy Person – Personal Ceramics, and The Groove Collective.

Culinary Participants: opal restaurant + bar, Dusk, Fresco at the Market, Crepería El Chisme, Finch & Fork, Poke House, Santa Barbara Pizza House, The Copper, Mony’s, Montecito Gourmet, Buena Onda, Colombini Bakery, Menchaca Chocolates, and Elubia’s Kitchen.

Participating Wineries: Silver Wines, Barbieri & Kempe Wines, CrossHatch Winery, Mazette Wines, Buscador Wine, Press Gang Cellars, Alma Rosa Winery, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, The Brander Vineyard, Ken Brown Wines, Buttonwood Winery, Kleemeier Wines, Carr Winery, Barieau Wines, Giessinger Winery & Cidery, Sapien Wine, and Koehler Winery.

Other Beverage Participants: Glasrose Farm, Institution Ale, and Sol Wave Water.

Event Sponsors: The Towbes Group, Santa Barbara Beautiful, Voice Magazine, The Independent, Santa Barbara Airport, Cox Communications, Santa Barbara News Press, Bella Vista Designs, PIP Print, Marketing, and Signs, Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Wakefield 805, and Sol Wave Water.

Tickets and Participation: This is a 21+ event. Tickets are limited and all-inclusive of food and drink. Early registration is encouraged.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Interested in being a food or beverage partner? Questions about sponsorship opportunities? E-mail info@downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.