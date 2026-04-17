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Coral polyps Brightfield | Credit: Courtesy.

Dr. Marley Dewey Headshot | Credit: Courtesy.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is proud to present the May installment of its Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series, “How Our Skeletons Can Save Our Reefs,” featuring Dr. Marley Dewey, assistant professor of bioengineering at UC Santa Barbara. The lecture will take place on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. SBMM members are invited to a pre-lecture reception from 6:15–6:45 p.m.

Tickets are free for Navigators Circle members, $10 for SBMM members, $20 for the general public, and $5 for students and educators with a valid school ID or email. Reserve online, email reservations@sbmm.org, or call (805) 456-8750.

Coral reefs are built by living animals that create calcium-based skeletons—structures that support entire ecosystems, protect coastlines, and provide food and livelihoods for millions of people worldwide. However, due to ocean warming and acidification, coral reefs have declined by more than 50 percent since 1950. Traditional restoration efforts have struggled to keep pace with this rapid loss, prompting scientists to explore innovative new solutions.

Dr. Dewey’s research offers a groundbreaking perspective by applying advances in biomaterials and tissue engineering—originally developed to repair human bone—to coral reef restoration. While coral skeletons have historically been used to repair human bones, Dr. Dewey’s lab reverses this approach, using lessons from bone repair technologies to design materials that can help accelerate coral growth and rebuild damaged reef structures.

Her presentation will explore the scientific connections between human and coral skeletons, the history of biomaterials research, and the emerging field of coral tissue engineering. This work has significant implications for coastal ecosystems worldwide, including those that influence ocean health and biodiversity along the California coast and within the Santa Barbara Channel.

“SBMM is honored to host researchers like Dr. Dewey, whose work demonstrates how innovation and science can help address some of the most pressing challenges facing our oceans,” said Dean Noble, executive director of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. “Her research reflects the kind of forward-thinking solutions that inspire hope and deepen our community’s connection to ocean stewardship.”

SBMM Director of Education Lis Perry added, “Our Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series brings leading voices in ocean science and conservation directly to our community. Dr. Dewey’s presentation highlights how interdisciplinary research can help protect marine ecosystems and inspire the next generation of ocean advocates.”

Dr. Marley Dewey is an assistant professor of bioengineering at UC Santa Barbara. She earned her BS in chemical engineering from the University of Maine and her PhD in materials science and engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she was a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow and recipient of the Annual Innovation Award for Outstanding PhD Thesis. She later served as an NIH Clinical and Translational Science Fellow at the McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh. Her research focuses on developing biomaterials and nanoparticles to improve human bone repair, treat disease, and restore coral reef ecosystems.

“Corals and humans both rely on skeletons to provide structure and support,” said Dr. Dewey. “By applying what we’ve learned from repairing human bone, we can develop new tools that may help coral reefs recover and strengthen in the face of environmental change.”

This presentation reflects SBMM’s mission to explore and interpret the rich maritime and marine ecosystem history of the Santa Barbara Channel while connecting the public with contemporary research that shapes the future of our oceans.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) connects the community to the Santa Barbara Channel through engaging exhibitions, educational programs, and community experiences that celebrate our rich connections with the sea—while inspiring curiosity, stewardship, and a deeper understanding of our ocean environment.