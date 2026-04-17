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SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 16, 2026

On April 21, 2026, the City of Santa Barbara will file the City Administrator’s Recommended Operating and Capital Budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 (July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027), as required by the City Charter. The recommended budget includes an introductory budget message from the City Administrator, revenue and expenditure details by fund and department, capital priorities, and performance indicators.

The Santa Barbara City Council will review and receive presentations from staff regarding the recommended budget during the following, scheduled meetings in Council Chambers (735 Anacapa St.):

Introduction of the Recommended Budget and Budget Overview

Tuesday, April 21, 2026, begins at 2:00 p.m.

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Finance Committee’s review of the Recommended Budget

Tuesday, May 5, 2026, noon to 1:30 p.m.

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General Fund Budget, including Measure C Capital

Tuesday, May 12, 2026, begins at 2:00 p.m.

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All Other Funds Budget, including Capital

Tuesday, May 19, 2026, begins at 2:00 p.m.

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Budget Deliberations

Tuesday, June 9, 2026, begins at 2:00 p.m.

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The Council is scheduled to take action on the recommended budget during the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, beginning at 2:00 p.m.

“Staff is pleased to present the Fiscal Year 2027 budget. The budget is the culmination of multiple months of hard work reviewing revenue sources, programs, and understanding what it costs to continue to deliver critical services to the community and maintaining the City’s infrastructure. The City is committed to fiscal sustainability and has made some challenging choices to present the budget to the City Council and the Santa Barbara community. We look forward to reviewing the budget with the City Council in the coming months,” said Keith DeMartini, Finance Director.

The recommended budget for FY2027 can be found by accessing the online budget tool at Budget & Reporting (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Budget).

To review the upcoming meeting schedule, visit the Budget Calendar.