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Veggie Rescue staff and volunteers, alongside members of the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary clubs, came together this morning to harvest 350 pounds of fresh oranges at Rancho Tajiguas on land stewarded by the Gaviota Coast Conservancy. The fruit was quickly distributed to nonprofit partners in the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc, and Santa Barbara serving individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

This effort highlights the power of community collaboration, with Rotary members and two local nonprofits, Veggie Rescue and the Gaviota Coast Conservancy, working together to reduce food waste and ensure fresh, nutritious food reaches those who need it most across Santa Barbara County.

“This is what community looks like,” said Eryn Shugart, Executive Director of Veggie Rescue. “Neighbors coming together to harvest fresh food that will be on tables within 24 hours, it’s simple and incredibly powerful. At a time when so many families are struggling, this kind of collaboration allows us to respond quickly and thoughtfully. We’re working toward rescuing one million pounds of food each year, and it’s partnerships like this that make that possible.”