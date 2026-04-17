Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office is reminding residents about their rights as consumers and the importance of accurate product labeling following inspections conducted throughout the county that identified multiple short-weight products.

The County’s Weights and Measures Consumer Protection Division inspects packaged goods to ensure that the quantity listed on the label matches the amount contained in the package. These inspections help maintain a fair marketplace for both consumers and businesses.

“Consumers have the right to receive the full amount they are paying for,” said Agricultural Commissioner José Chang. “Our office is committed to ensuring accuracy in the marketplace and protecting both shoppers and honest businesses throughout Santa Barbara County.”

“Short-weight” occurs when the net weight of a product—excluding packaging—is less than the amount declared on the label. State law requires that packaged goods meet labeled quantity standards to ensure transparency and fairness in commerce.

When packages are found to be short weight, they may be removed from sale or corrected and released once they meet requirements. Enforcement action may also be taken when appropriate.

Residents who believe a product may be short weight are encouraged to report their concerns. Consumer reports help identify potential issues and support ongoing enforcement efforts.

To file a complaint or learn more: