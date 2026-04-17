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SANTA BARBARA—April 16, 2026—Dr. Vejas Skripkus, a board-certified physician specializing in family medicine, has joined Cottage Primary Care – Santa Barbara – Bath St., where he practices alongside Dr. Barry Statner, Dr. Nastassia Sylvestre, Dr. Brett Trzcinski and Dr. Jane Varner.

He brings expertise in the full breadth of primary care, with a strong emphasis on health care delivery to the college age population and healthcare leadership. He focuses on providing comprehensive, patient-centered care and promoting wellness through preventive medicine. His clinical interests include care of the whole family including children, reproductive health and contraception management for all patients as well as HIV prevention, including PrEP. He provides long-acting reversible contraception options for his patients and performs minor procedures in the office as well.

Dr. Skripkus earned his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and completed his family medicine residency at the University of Southern California, where he served as chief resident. He also earned a Master of Health Administration from the University of Southern California and completed advanced training in healthcare leadership through the Keck Medical Center of USC and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Dr. Skripkus spent 15 years caring for patients at the University of Southern California.

Prior to joining Cottage, he most recently served as the Executive Director of Student Health Services and the Campus Physician at UCSB. He has a strong interest in improving healthcare systems to better serve all patients, with an emphasis in infection control and epidemiology as it relates to patient care.

Dr. Skripkus is seeing new patients at Cottage Primary Care–Santa Barbara–Bath St. To schedule an appointment, call 805-569-7227 or visit cottagehealth.org/primarycare.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,833 inpatient admissions, 93,281 emergency department visits and 1,971 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottageoffers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.