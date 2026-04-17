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SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 17, 2026

The City has released the Draft State Street Master Plan and Appendices documents for public review. The plan is designed to reflect community priorities and guide future improvements to shape downtown Santa Barbara for all to enjoy now, and for generations to come.



On Tuesday, April 28, the City Council will review the State Street Master Plan and provide final direction to staff on any additional refinements to be made prior to finalizing the Master Plan. Community members are encouraged to participate in person or online, watch the livestream, and submit a comment.



Draft State Street Master Plan Presentation at City Council

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Begins at 2:00 p.m.

City Hall, Council Chambers (735 Anacapa St.)

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Key elements of the State Street Master Plan include:



State Street Master Plan Vision and Community Engagement

Street Design

Access Schedule

District Strategies

Implementation Priorities

Economic Analysis

Civil, Landscaping, and Transportation Technical Analyses

The Master Plan covers the 400 through 1300 blocks of State Street, spanning approximately one mile, and encompasses three distinct districts, each with its own character: the Entertainment District (400–600 blocks), the Civic and Commercial District (700–900 blocks), and the Arts District (1000–1300 blocks).



To review the plan, appendices and additional information, visit Create State Master Plan (StateStreet.SantaBarbaraCA.gov).



Written comments may be emailed to StateStreetMasterPlan@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.