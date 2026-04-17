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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

(Orcutt, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Public Works flipped the switch at the intersection of Hummel Drive and Union Valley Parkway. The new signals replace a two-way stop at the heavily used intersection. The project improves pedestrian safety and traffic flow with crosswalks at all four legs, a new sidewalk, curb and gutter, and curb ramps.

A traffic engineering study concluded the intersection warranted a traffic signal due to the high volumes of pedestrians, including students at Righetti and St. Joseph’s High Schools and Lakeview Jr. High School. During peak hours, Hummel Drive experiences long delays when crossing Union Valley Parkway.

Fourth District County Supervisor Bob Nelson said, “This project is the kind of improvement our community wants to see—practical changes that make daily life safer and easier. With so many students and families using this intersection, the new signal will help improve visibility, pedestrian access, and traffic flow, making it safer for everyone who uses it.”

Righetti High School Principal Ted Lyon added, “The students, staff and family at Righetti are very happy that the traffic signal has been installed at UVP/Hummel. This will help to keep our students safe as they make their way to and from school each day. We appreciate the efforts of the County to address what was a very real concern. Thanks again from our Warrior Family.”