About 21 percent of females and 25 percent of males experience sexual violence in their lifetime, a fact we should highlight during April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness month. As a board member of Santa Barbara’s local sexual assault prevention and care nonprofit STESA (Standing Together to End Sexual Assault) and a sexuality educator for 35 years, I know that sexual assault is heartbreakingly common in the U.S.

More than 70 percent of rapes are not reported due to fear of retaliation, blaming survivors, self-blame, and our legal system’s failure to prosecute perpetrators. Less than 5 percent of rape cases in the U.S. are prosecuted, and only 2 percent result in felony convictions.

Male dominance and lack of empathy are largely responsible for sexual abuse and the lack of accountability. Donald Trump has been accused of sexual abuse by 28 women and was found liable for sexual abuse in a a civil lawsuit, yet he remains the U.S. president. He rescinded $800 million in Department of Justice grants, including domestic violence assistance and sexual assault intervention programs. His budgets proposed major cuts to the Office on Violence Against Women.

Our nation must do more to prevent sexual assault, support survivors, and prosecute perpetrators. Parents should talk to their children about body ownership, gender equality, and sexual abuse. Our schools and institutions must also teach about these topics. Males should model and promote humane treatment of females and all genders. We must hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

Together we can prevent sexual abuse. And we can promote care by volunteering at or contributing to related service agencies. Let’s make every month Sexual Assault Awareness month.

STESA’s annual fundraising event “Chocolate de Vine” is coming up on Saturday, May 16 at the Santa Barbara Greek Orthodox Event Center. Tickets are available at https://sbstesa.org/chocolate-de-vine-2026-save-the-date/.