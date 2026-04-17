For two decades, I’ve owned two small six-unit apartment buildings in Santa Barbara, and I’ve tried to be the kind of owner I’d want for my own family. I rarely raised rents while tenants stayed, even as costs climbed.

State rent control, enacted in 2025, now caps increases at 5 percent plus inflation, with a 10 percent maximum. At the same time, I’ve faced nearly $200,000 in roof replacements, and insurance has jumped from $4,000 to $10,000 per building. Those numbers don’t balance easily.

Now the City of Santa Barbara is considering even stricter rules. If returns are squeezed further, small owners like me will have no choice but to raise rents to the maximum allowed and cut back on maintenance.

For the sake of tenants and owners, I urge you to oppose more restrictive local rent control.