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(April 2026) Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club announces the opening day of its 2026 Polo Season, on Sunday, May 3, 2026, kicking off another unforgettable summer on the American Riviera. A hallmark of the Central Coast’s social calendar, “Polo in Paradise” invites guests to experience world-class competition paired with the effortless elegance of a Santa Barbara summer, where sport, style, and celebration converge. Drawing an international roster of elite players alongside a stylish mix of local tastemakers and visitors from across the globe, the 2026 season promises a vibrant lineup of matches, social gatherings, and signature Sunday traditions. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online here .

“The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club represents the very best of our community, where tradition, sport, and a distinct sense of place come together,” said David Sigman, General Manager of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. “Each season, we are proud to welcome both longtime patrons and new guests to experience the excitement of polo in one of the most beautiful settings in the world. There’s truly nothing like a Sunday afternoon at the Club.”

The 2026 season schedule will once again feature a dynamic progression of tournament play, beginning with the 12 Goal Series (May and June), followed by the prestigious High Goal Series (July and August), and concludes with the 8 Goal Series (September and October). Spectators can enjoy polo all weekend long, starting with the Friday Happy Hour match at 4:00 p.m., and culminating with the highly anticipated Sunday Polo. The Club also offers polo lessons and clinics at its Polo Academy and will host a variety of social events throughout the season.

SUNDAY POLO

A quintessential Santa Barbara experience, Sunday Polo returns May 3 and continues through October 11. Gates open at 12:00 p.m., inviting guests to for a leisurely afternoon of socializing and spectating. The day’s festivities build to the Pony Parade, National Anthem, and team introductions before the 3:30 p.m. ball throw-in to begin the match.

General Admission tickets start at $35, with a range of premium seating options including luxury cabanas and fieldside tents available for reservation. Group hospitality packages are also offered for an elevated, turnkey experience. Please contact tickets@sbpolo.com.

FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR

Fridays at the Club offer a more casual way to enjoy polo, with complimentary admission to the 4:00 p.m. match. Guests can unwind with Happy Hour drink specials, light bites, and a lively, social atmosphere – the perfect kickoff to the weekend.

POLO GRILL

Overlooking the fields, the Polo Grill offers a front-row seat to the action alongside a menu rooted in fresh, seasonal California cuisine. In addition to the Grill’s main offerings, guests can enjoy a new Sunday barbecue on the patio, featuring smoked brisket, house-made sausages, and rotating weekly specials. The beverage program highlights a curated selection of local favorites, with signature cocktails, wines, and craft brews from Ranchero Whiskey, Cutler’s Artisan Spirits, Lo Siento Tequila, Folded Hills Winery, Carr Winery, MadeWest Brewing Company, and Third Window Brewing Co. The Polo Grill is open Fridays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sundays beginning at 12:00 p.m.

POLO BOUTIQUE

The Polo Boutique returns for the 2026 season with a curated edit of resort-ready apparel, accessories, and Club merchandise. Open during Friday and Sunday matches, the boutique is a destination for polished, polo-inspired style – from statement hats to effortlessly chic wardrobe staples.

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club’s 2026 season is made possible by the continued support of its valued sponsors. For more information about Corporate Partnership opportunities, please click here.

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club’s 2026 season is proudly supported by a distinguished group of partners, including U.S. Polo Assn., Whittier Trust, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, Folded Hills Winery, Santa Barbara Auto Group, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Norman’s Nursery, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Palm Tree, Visit Santa Barbara, and Arnold Brothers Construction. Their continued partnership plays an integral role in bringing the season to life, enhancing the experience both on and off the field while supporting one of the Central Coast’s most beloved summer traditions.

About The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club