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Santa Barbara, CA — April 30, 2026 — State of Mind Cafe and Autism Embrace are coming together to host a free, inclusive community event in celebration of the final day of Autism Acceptance Month. Designed to bring families, friends, and community members together, the event invites guests to connect, unwind, and simply come as they are.

The gathering will take place on April 30, 2026, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. near Mission Ridge Road and Alvarado Place, by the Riviera Theatre. Attendees can enjoy light snacks and refreshments, lawn games, music, bubbles, and open space to relax and build community. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and dinner and stay awhile.

This event reflects a shared commitment to creating spaces where all individuals and families feel welcomed, supported, and included, especially those navigating autism and neurodiversity.

“This is about showing up as a community,” said organizers. “Creating a space where families feel seen, where kids can just be kids, and where connection comes naturally.”

The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome.

About Autism Embrace

Autism Embrace is both a parent resource and a professional consulting organization focused on inclusion. Through expert-led sessions and resource-driven guidance, Autism Embrace connects families with trusted practitioners, offering clarity, support, and community throughout the autism journey. At the same time, Autism Embrace partners with organizations to conduct inclusion and accessibility audits and deliver neurodiversity trainings—helping create environments where all individuals feel supported, included, and able to thrive.

About State of Mind Cafe

State of Mind Café is Santa Barbara’s first and only nonprofit coffee shop designed with the disability community in mind. Founded by Rebecca Benozare and run by Katelyn Tymon, the café provides an equitable and accessible space for both employees and customers to enjoy their beverages while also serving as an arts and culture hub. Evenings are filled with educational and engaging events throughout the month, inspired by Sara Miller McCune’s “Four Justices: Economic, Educational, Environmental, and Social Justice.” All proceeds from the café are donated to organizations that support diversity, equity, and inclusion within the community.