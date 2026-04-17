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SANTA BARBARA – For April Autism Acceptance Month, the Koegel Autism Center at the UC Santa Barbara Gevirtz Graduate School of Education is donating children’s books to elementary schools in Santa Barbara and Goleta to help foster understanding, empathy, and inclusion among young students.

All elementary schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District and Goleta Unified School District will receive copies of the children’s book, “My Brother Otto,” by Meg Raby, which tells the story of a sister and her brother, Otto, who is on the autism spectrum. Through a warm, engaging narrative, the book introduces early learners to neurodiversity and the unique strengths and perspectives of individuals with autism.

The book donations are intended to support educators in building inclusive classroom environments with age-appropriate tools to understand and appreciate differences. Through partnerships with local schools, the center hopes this initiative will encourage meaningful discussions and help students develop compassion and respect for people with autism and diverse ways of thinking and learning.

“Schools play a critical role in shaping how children understand themselves and others,” said Fernanda Castellon, assistant professor of clinical psychology at the UCSB Gevirtz School, and the associate director of the Koegel Autism Center.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with schools in celebrating Autism Acceptance Month. Together, we can help build learning environments where understanding and acceptance are part of everyday education,” she added. Castellon is scheduled to do book readings in K-3 classrooms throughout April.

“It’s wonderful to have the books provided to the kids, to help them understand at an early age what autism means,” said Iain Garcia, a third-grade teacher in the Goleta Unified School District. “For third-graders, 8 to 9 years old, they may be aware of the word ‘autism’ but may not truly understand what it means.”

The Koegel Autism Center’s broader mission is to partner with schools, families, and communities to promote understanding of autism and provide evidence-based education and outreach, and to support individuals with autism across the lifespan while emphasizing culturally responsive and inclusive practices.

On an international level, the Koegel Autism Center is dedicated to advancing research and clinical services, and collaborating with educators and professionals to promote evidence-based practices and meaningful inclusion in schools and communities worldwide.

PHOTO INFO: Fernanda Castellon, assistant professor of clinical psychology at the UCSB Gevirtz School, and the associate director of the Koegel Autism Center, reads to a third-grade classroom.

About the UCSB Gevirtz Graduate School of Education

The UC Santa Barbara Gevirtz Graduate School of Education offers master’s and doctoral degrees and teaching credentials from its Department of Counseling, Clinical & School Psychology; Department of Education; and Teacher Education Program. The school also offers three undergraduate minors in Education, Applied Psychology, and Science & Mathematics Education. For more info visit: http://www.Education.ucsb.edu

