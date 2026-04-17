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Santa Barbara, CA — Ventech, a leading nonprofit supporting the Central Coast innovation ecosystem, will host its annual startup competition, PitchFest26, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at the Cabrillo Pavilion.
PitchFest26 brings together founders, investors, technologists, and community leaders for a high-energy evening spotlighting emerging startups. Four selected companies will take the stage to pitch their businesses live, receive feedback from a panel of judges, and engage a curious audience.
The event offers a rare opportunity for early-stage companies to connect directly with Santa Barbara’s influential network of investors and innovators.
“PitchFest brings together promising entrepreneurs, industry-leading experts, and seasoned investors,” said Russ Terry, PitchFest Chair at Ventech. “We’re not just giving founders a stage—we’re surrounding them with the kind of community that can accelerate their trajectory. Our region has incredible entrepreneurial talent, and this event is about bringing that talent into the spotlight and helping it grow.”
Attendees can expect:
- Live startup pitches from emerging companies
- Insightful feedback from top industry leaders
- Networking opportunities with investors and entrepreneurs
- Audience participation in voting and Q&A
- Prizes and potential investment opportunities for participants
This year’s presenting startups include companies across healthcare, sustainability, and technology, reflecting the breadth of innovation emerging from the region.
- ODIN Diagnostics | Connor Heffler
- Ecoplasticity | Mayela Fernandez
- SoundDose | Gregg Peterson
- MindClay | Marco Pinter, PhD
They’ll pitch live to a panel of experienced judges:
- Burton Tripathi – Medical device executive driving innovation across product development, strategy, and high-performing teams
- Kezi Cheng – Mission-driven leader focused on tackling plastic waste through scalable solutions
- Kelly Mooney – Entrepreneur, former CEO, and author empowering women to lead and grow in their careers
Selected startups receive:
- Exposure to Ventech’s network of investors and industry leaders
- Direct feedback and guidance from seasoned operators
- Meaningful networking opportunities before and after the event
The event is being sponsored by: Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy LLP, and Solera & Co. Catering Connection, who is generously providing complimentary food and beverages.
The evening begins with networking at 5:30 PM, followed by the main program and live pitches starting at 6:00 PM.
Event Details:
What: PitchFest26
When: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Where: Cabrillo Pavilion, 1118 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Time: 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM
Tickets are $15 – $40 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pitchfest-26-tickets-1981792461601
This year’s event is being led by Ventech board members, Russell Terry & Maya Dentzel.
About Ventech
Ventech, originally founded in 1986 as The Massachusetts Institute of Technology Enterprise Forum, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology leadership along California’s Central Coast. Through events, community programming, and strategic connections, Ventech brings together founders, investors, and industry leaders to accelerate ideas, support emerging companies, and strengthen the regional innovation ecosystem.