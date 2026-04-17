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Santa Barbara, CA — Ventech, a leading nonprofit supporting the Central Coast innovation ecosystem, will host its annual startup competition, PitchFest26, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at the Cabrillo Pavilion.

PitchFest26 brings together founders, investors, technologists, and community leaders for a high-energy evening spotlighting emerging startups. Four selected companies will take the stage to pitch their businesses live, receive feedback from a panel of judges, and engage a curious audience.

The event offers a rare opportunity for early-stage companies to connect directly with Santa Barbara’s influential network of investors and innovators.

“PitchFest brings together promising entrepreneurs, industry-leading experts, and seasoned investors,” said Russ Terry, PitchFest Chair at Ventech. “We’re not just giving founders a stage—we’re surrounding them with the kind of community that can accelerate their trajectory. Our region has incredible entrepreneurial talent, and this event is about bringing that talent into the spotlight and helping it grow.”

Attendees can expect:

Live startup pitches from emerging companies

Insightful feedback from top industry leaders

Networking opportunities with investors and entrepreneurs

Audience participation in voting and Q&A

Prizes and potential investment opportunities for participants

This year’s presenting startups include companies across healthcare, sustainability, and technology, reflecting the breadth of innovation emerging from the region.

ODIN Diagnostics | Connor Heffler

Ecoplasticity | Mayela Fernandez

SoundDose | Gregg Peterson

MindClay | Marco Pinter, PhD

They’ll pitch live to a panel of experienced judges:

Burton Tripathi – Medical device executive driving innovation across product development, strategy, and high-performing teams

Kezi Cheng – Mission-driven leader focused on tackling plastic waste through scalable solutions

Kelly Mooney – Entrepreneur, former CEO, and author empowering women to lead and grow in their careers

Selected startups receive:

Exposure to Ventech’s network of investors and industry leaders

Direct feedback and guidance from seasoned operators

Meaningful networking opportunities before and after the event

The event is being sponsored by: Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy LLP, and Solera & Co. Catering Connection, who is generously providing complimentary food and beverages.

The evening begins with networking at 5:30 PM, followed by the main program and live pitches starting at 6:00 PM.

Event Details:

What: PitchFest26

When: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Where: Cabrillo Pavilion, 1118 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Time: 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Tickets are $15 – $40 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pitchfest-26-tickets-1981792461601

This year’s event is being led by Ventech board members, Russell Terry & Maya Dentzel.

About Ventech

Ventech, originally founded in 1986 as The Massachusetts Institute of Technology Enterprise Forum, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology leadership along California’s Central Coast. Through events, community programming, and strategic connections, Ventech brings together founders, investors, and industry leaders to accelerate ideas, support emerging companies, and strengthen the regional innovation ecosystem.