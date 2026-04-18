Santa Barbara residents are being asked to accept a rent freeze and a permanent rent stabilization framework on the theory that housing providers should absorb risk, delay, and rising costs in the name of public policy. At the same time, the city is not proposing to hold itself to the same standard of delayed cost recovery, reduced flexibility, and uncompensated operating pressure that it now seeks to impose on private owners.

City Council’s April 7 agenda materials acknowledge an approximately $14.8 million projected General Fund deficit for fiscal year 2027 and explicitly state that any rent stabilization program must minimize ongoing administrative costs because there is no fiscal room for a large new bureaucracy. Subsequent budget reporting notes that internal cost reductions narrowed the projected deficit to about $3.6 million, but only by cutting the paving budget in half for two years and reducing contributions to reserves, leaving the budget “precariously in balance” with roughly $22 million in reserves against a $57.2 million target.

That context matters because rent stabilization is not a onetime statement of values; it is an ongoing, resource‑intensive regulatory program. It requires staffing, hearings, enforcement, compliance monitoring, registry management, communications, and legal defense. The city has already allocated $65,105 from Measure I Flexible Housing and Homelessness Funds to hire RSG, Inc. to design the ordinance and program. On April 7, the council moved forward with a permanent framework that includes a rent cap of 60 percent of CPI with a hard ceiling of 3 percent and no rent banking.

If the city were held to the same standard it proposes for housing providers, the implications would be sobering.

If landlords are expected to absorb cost increases without automatic recovery, the city should likewise commit to freezing or tightly capping growth in its own major cost centers — compensation, contracted services, and new program overhead — unless it can demonstrate a clear and documented need for relief. If housing providers must petition for a fair return, then the city should be required to “petition” taxpayers before expanding regulatory staffing, drawing reserves below policy targets, or reallocating funds away from core services to sustain a new enforcement apparatus.

If owners are told they cannot “bank” missed rent increases, the city should agree that when it underfunds road maintenance, capital reinvestment, reserves, or pension-adjacent obligations, it cannot simply defer those costs and send residents a balloon bill in future years. If private operators are expected to function under rigid caps in the face of rising insurance, maintenance, tax, and utility costs, then the city should explain how it would maintain service levels if its own revenues were similarly capped below cost growth.

If the honest answer is that such a model would be unrealistic, destabilizing, and likely to degrade public services, then the council should acknowledge that the same economic logic applies to housing operations. A standard that the city itself could not sustainably follow should not be imposed on the private sector without a much clearer accounting of cost, risk, and tradeoffs.

There is also a basic fiscal contradiction. City proponents have stated that the program should create the least possible bureaucracy while providing meaningful tenant protections and predictability for housing providers. Yet the city’s own materials contemplate a rental registry, petitions and appeals, enforcement processes, multilingual outreach, mediation, and dedicated administration, while conceding that implementation costs will be calculated and presented later as part of ordinance adoption. In plain terms, the city has chosen the policy and timeline first and intends to price the long‑term machinery afterward.

That sequencing is backward for a government already facing structural budget stress, reduced reserve contributions, and cuts to capital maintenance. It is especially problematic when taxpayers are also being asked to fund the legal defense of a federal lawsuit against the temporary rent freeze and, very likely, future litigation over the permanent ordinance.

Before adopting a permanent measure, the public deserves straightforward answers to a few basic questions:

• What is the projected annual cost of administering the program in years one, three, and five?

• How much of that cost will be covered by per‑unit registration fees, petition fees, or the General Fund?

• Which services, reserve contributions, or capital projects will be reduced if program revenues fall short?

• What is the estimated legal defense exposure associated with the temporary freeze and the anticipated permanent ordinance?

• How will the city prevent administrative delays from becoming de facto denials for owners seeking fair‑return adjustments?

• If the city rejects rent banking for owners, what equivalent discipline will the city impose on itself against deferred maintenance, reserve underfunding, and future cost shifting?

No one disputes that Santa Barbara faces a serious housing affordability problem. But affordability concerns do not erase arithmetic. If the city believe social goals justify limiting private pricing power, then the city should be willing to apply comparable principles of restraint, transparency, and delayed recovery to itself.

That means: no unfunded mandates cloaked in moral urgency; no permanent regulatory bureaucracy without a full, multi‑year cost forecast; no one‑way prohibition on cost recovery for owners while the city preserves every option to raise fees, defer infrastructure, reduce reserves, and reassign burdens later. It also means acknowledging that every dollar used to administer rent stabilization is a dollar not available for streets, reserves, public safety, libraries, parks, or direct housing production — unless new, dedicated revenue is clearly identified.

Accordingly, the council should pause before moving from policy direction to ordinance adoption until the public has a complete five‑year fiscal impact statement, a litigation exposure assessment, a staffing and systems plan, and an honest side‑by‑side explanation of what equivalent constraints would look like if applied to city government. If the city cannot viably operate under the standards it is designing for private housing providers, residents are entitled to ask why those standards are presumed workable, fair, or sustainable for the very people expected to supply and maintain Santa Barbara’s rental housing.