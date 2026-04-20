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(GOLETA, Calif.) – First 5 Santa Barbara County, in partnership with Santa Barbara County Health, CALM, and our community partners, is proud to recognize National Home Visiting Week, April 20-24, 2026, honoring the dedicated professionals who support families during pregnancy and a child’s earliest years.

Home Visiting is a free, voluntary program that connects expectant parents and families with trained professionals who provide personalized support in the home or another comfortable setting. Through trusted relationships, Home Visitors offer guidance on maternal and child health, child development, parenting strategies, and connections to essential community resources.

By showing up consistently and compassionately, Home Visitors empower parents and caregivers, strengthen parent-child relationships, and help ensure children get the strongest possible start. Their work improves outcomes for families and contributes to healthier, more resilient communities across Santa Barbara County.

During National Home Visiting Week, First 5 Santa Barbara County and its partners proudly celebrate the Home Visitors who show up, empower families, and strengthen communities — reaffirming their commitment to sustaining and expanding these vital services.

To learn more about National Home Visiting Week, visit theinstitutefsp.org/nhvweek.

Learn more about our local Santa Barbara County Home Visiting Week celebration and activities by visiting centralcoasthomevisitors.org/home-visiting-week.

About First 5 Santa Barbara County

First 5 Santa Barbara County is the local Children and Families Commission established after California voters passed Proposition 10 in 1999, directing tobacco tax revenues to support early childhood development and ensure children prenatal through age five and their families thrive. First 5 Santa Barbara County partners across communities to advance health, early learning, and family support systems for young children in Santa Barbara County. For more information, visit our website at first5sbc.org.