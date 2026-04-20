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FUTURE for Lompoc Youth (FLY) is excited to announce its 2nd Annual FLY to Success Community Event, sponsored by Allan Hancock College, taking place Saturday, April 25th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Lompoc High School. This free, family-friendly event is open to the entire community.

The purpose of FLY to Success is to connect current high school students with local career pathways available to them now and after high school graduation. The event brings together students, families, workforce partners, and community organizations to explore career, education, and trade opportunities within the Lompoc Valley & surrounding areas.

This year’s event will feature:

30+ Local career workforce, education & community organizations

Music by DJ Monte

Delicious eats from local food trucks, including Big Jayke’s, Keka’s, and Bowl & Soul

Family activities, including a free DIY kite decorating station (while supplies last)

Raffles and community engagement opportunities

FLY to Success reflects FUTURE for Lompoc Youth’s ongoing commitment to empowering young people through exposure, opportunity, and meaningful community partnerships.

About FUTURE for Lompoc Youth

FUTURE for Lompoc Youth fosters connections in an innovative environment for youth in the Lompoc Valley to feel empowered in building their legacy. Through programs like Career Readiness and Customer Service Academies and community-focused events, FLY equips students with the skills, confidence, and opportunities needed for success in school, careers, and life.