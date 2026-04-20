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The Goleta Valley Library (GVL) capital campaign is going strong! Thanks to a generous donation from Yardi Systems, the City is even closer to reaching its $1,700,000 goal of funding needed for the GVL’s interior design renovation project. In February 2026, the Library became fiscally sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation and launched its first-ever capital campaign, “Writing the Next Chapter at Goleta Valley Library”. The campaign will raise the funds needed for improvements to the adult area of the library, Community Room, lobby, service desk area, and staff workspaces.

“The wonderful, continued generosity from Yardi is helping to turn the community’s aspirations for Goleta Valley Library into a reality,” said City Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo. “This gift is such a meaningful contribution toward the future of library services in our area, and we appreciate Yardi’s commitment to our community.”

Arnold Brier, Yardi Systems COO and CLO, said: “We know libraries play an important role in nurturing communities, and we are happy to support the City of Goleta’s library renovation.”

Yardi’s recent donation is in addition to a gift provided to the Library last year, which funded staff workstations and an interior book drop, and supported the establishment of service at GVL Express, the Library’s temporary location during construction. These highly useful items will also be relocated back to 500 N. Fairview following the completion of the construction project.

Donations are being accepted for the remaining $814,420 needed to reach the campaign goal. Community members have four convenient ways of making a gift: through the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, to the City of Goleta, and in-person at Goleta Valley Library Express. Learn more here.

The Library will be announcing the details of its donor recognition program later this spring, which will include a series of tiered giving options and special recognition opportunities.

We extend our sincere thanks to each of the incredibly generous donors for their support of our Library’s future!

The Santa Barbara Foundation is the 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor of the “Goleta Valley Library: Writing the Next Chapter” capital campaign. As such, Santa Barbara Foundation receives all donations to the program and oversees funds are distributed in the manner intended by the committee. All donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.